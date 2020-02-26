Search

Norwich lottery winner too ill to attend court for sentencing

PUBLISHED: 14:46 26 February 2020 | UPDATED: 15:01 26 February 2020

Carl Gardner. Image sent by Norfolk Constabulary

Carl Gardner. Image sent by Norfolk Constabulary

A Norwich man who previously won £50,000 on the lottery has had his sentencing adjourned because he is ill, a court heard

Carl Gardner, of Peckover Road, Norwich, was due to be sentenced at Norwich Crown Court on a fraud charge and for breaching his Sexual Harm Prevention Order.

But on Wednesday, his barrister John Morgans told the court that Gardner was ill and could not attend court.

He said that Gardner, 40, had been in touch and would bring medical evidence about his illness to the next hearing.

Judge Andrew Shaw adjourned the case until March 16.

Gardner had previously been jailed for three years and five months in April 2010, for child sex offences and was jailed again for eight months for fraud in 2013 when the court heard he had won £50,000 on the lottery back in 2008 but gave £20,000 cash to his parents and he had spent the rest.

