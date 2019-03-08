Norwich City v Liverpool streaker arrested after skipping court hearing

A man who streaked during Norwich City's defeat against Liverpool at Anfield has been arrested for skipping court.

PC Quinn of Norwich North SNT has been out on his police bike patrolling this afternoon and arrested a male in his 30's for failing to to appear at court in Merseyside in relation to streaking on the pitch during the Norwich vs Liverpool game on the 9th Aug 2019! #PC1184 #NNSNT pic.twitter.com/lyg7JBPEpb — Norwich Police (@NorwichPoliceUK) September 10, 2019

Grant Sleight, of Bussey Road, Norwich. was arrested by a Norwich North Safer Neighbourhood Team officer on a patrol bike on Tuesday afternoon for failing to turn up to court in Merseyside for streaking.

The 29-year-old was due to appear before Sefton Magistrates Court on August 28 but failed to attend the hearing and a warrant was issued for his arrest.

During the Premier League opener on August, 9, Mr Sleight ran naked across the pitch in front of the 54,000 fans.

Afterwards, he spoke to this newspaper and said his motivation was to make people happy.

He said: "I just decided I was going to do it, I told my friends I was going to do it, and so, I did. I hadn't touched a drop of anything."

Norwich City Football Club has banned Sleight from Carrow Road for life.

The club said: "Norwich City can confirm the individual who entered the field of play from the stand at Anfield on Friday night did not hold an away membership with the club and did not purchase a ticket via our official club channels.

"The individual has now been banned for life from Carrow Road and will also be subject to legal proceedings.

"Please be aware that any other person(s) who encroaches on the pitch at any fixture involving Norwich City will be handed the same punishment."

Mr Sleight has also been banned from Anfield for five years and could face a £5,000 fine.