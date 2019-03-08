Search

Advanced search

Norwich City v Liverpool streaker arrested after skipping court hearing

PUBLISHED: 17:03 10 September 2019 | UPDATED: 17:03 10 September 2019

A streaker is removed by stewards during the Premier League match at Anfield, Liverpool Picture by Paul Chesterton/Focus Images Ltd +44 7904 640267 09/08/2019

A streaker is removed by stewards during the Premier League match at Anfield, Liverpool Picture by Paul Chesterton/Focus Images Ltd +44 7904 640267 09/08/2019

©Focus Images Limited www.focus-images.co.uk +447814 482222

A man who streaked during Norwich City's defeat against Liverpool at Anfield has been arrested for skipping court.

Grant Sleight, of Bussey Road, Norwich. was arrested by a Norwich North Safer Neighbourhood Team officer on a patrol bike on Tuesday afternoon for failing to turn up to court in Merseyside for streaking.

The 29-year-old was due to appear before Sefton Magistrates Court on August 28 but failed to attend the hearing and a warrant was issued for his arrest.

During the Premier League opener on August, 9, Mr Sleight ran naked across the pitch in front of the 54,000 fans.

Afterwards, he spoke to this newspaper and said his motivation was to make people happy.

You may also want to watch:

He said: "I just decided I was going to do it, I told my friends I was going to do it, and so, I did. I hadn't touched a drop of anything."

Norwich City Football Club has banned Sleight from Carrow Road for life.

The club said: "Norwich City can confirm the individual who entered the field of play from the stand at Anfield on Friday night did not hold an away membership with the club and did not purchase a ticket via our official club channels.

"The individual has now been banned for life from Carrow Road and will also be subject to legal proceedings.

"Please be aware that any other person(s) who encroaches on the pitch at any fixture involving Norwich City will be handed the same punishment."

Mr Sleight has also been banned from Anfield for five years and could face a £5,000 fine.

Most Read

‘Picking for picking’s sake’: Mother hits out at school after daughter’s trousers deemed ‘too tight’

Francesca Negus, 14, of Shipdham, wearing her school trousers branded 'too tight' by Dereham Neatherd High School. With her is her mum, Theresa Lee, holding the alternative elasticated trousers provided by the school. Picture: DENISE BRADLEY

Sunday roasts at three Norfolk pubs named among best in UK

A roast dinner at the Anchor Inn in Morston, Norfolk. Picture Anchor Inn.

Norwich bistro named best local restaurant in Good Food Guide 2020

Co-owner, Felix Rehberg, with his daughter 11-week-old Aubree, and co-owner and chef, Francis Woolf, at their restaurant Woolf & Social. Picture: DENISE BRADLEY

Free bacon rolls for first 100 customers at new Costa Coffee

Costa Coffee drive-thru is opening in Necton. Picture: Neil Didsbury

Concealing a ‘dark and ugly secret’ - from town stalwart to convicted sex offender

Shane Vertigan when he was vice chairman of Hindringham Football Club . Picture: MARK BULLIMORE

Comments have been disabled on this article.

Most Read

‘Picking for picking’s sake’: Mother hits out at school after daughter’s trousers deemed ‘too tight’

Francesca Negus, 14, of Shipdham, wearing her school trousers branded 'too tight' by Dereham Neatherd High School. With her is her mum, Theresa Lee, holding the alternative elasticated trousers provided by the school. Picture: DENISE BRADLEY

Sunday roasts at three Norfolk pubs named among best in UK

A roast dinner at the Anchor Inn in Morston, Norfolk. Picture Anchor Inn.

Victim of fatal head-on collision is named

The scene of the crash on the A1065 near South Raynham Picture: Chris Bishop

Concealing a ‘dark and ugly secret’ - from town stalwart to convicted sex offender

Shane Vertigan when he was vice chairman of Hindringham Football Club . Picture: MARK BULLIMORE

Motorists face long diversions as section of A47 is shut for roadworks

Motorists face diversions as work is done on the A47. Picture Google.

Latest from the Eastern Daily Press

Owners appeal after being told to remove swimming pool and demolish home

Arcady in Holt Road, Cley. The occupants have appealed against an enforcement notice to demolish it. Pictures: David Bale

£2m refurb for Norfolk hotel where Princess Diana was born

The Leonard Cheshire Park House Hotel at Sandringham Picture: Archant

Driver who killed friend in ‘deliberate hooning session’ is jailed

Kimberley Hudson (right) who was killed in a car crash in Yorkshire in January last year. Picture Carl Nichols.

‘You don’t expect it’: Attempted murder arrest leaves residents of quiet street in shock

A police officer stands outside a house on Victoria Road in Lowestoft after a woman was found with a serious head injury. Picture: Jame Honeywood

Rush hour drivers face delays on A47

The Thickthorn roundabout. Pic: Highways England.
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists