Norwich knifepoint carjacking trial adjourned due to lack of court time

PUBLISHED: 06:00 25 November 2019 | UPDATED: 14:33 25 November 2019

The scene of a carjacking in Norwich. Picture: Archant

The scene of a carjacking in Norwich. Picture: Archant

Archant

A man due to go on trial accused of carrying out a knifepoint carjacking and a string of crimes in Norwich and South Norfolk including possessing a firearm had his case adjourned due to lack of court time.

Rashal Alam, 34, has pleaded not guilty to robbing a woman of a Mini Cooper car in Guernsey Road, Norwich, on Monday, June 10.

He has also denied possession of an article with a blade or point on the same date.

Alam, of Bull Close Road, Norwich, also pleaded not guilty to possession of a firearm with intent to cause fear of violence, on June 10 and possession of a firearm with intent to endanger life on the same date.

He denied aggravated burglary at a property in Brickle Road, Stoke Holy Cross, on June 10 and an attempted burglary at Derby Street.

His trial will now be heard at Norwich Crown Court on Monday, December 2.

