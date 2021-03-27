News Norwich City F.C. Things to do Business Property Lifestyle Subscribe
Probe ongoing after father and son threatened with knife in Norwich

Peter Walsh

Published: 8:30 AM March 27, 2021   
A man has been bailed by police following an incident in Norwich where a father and son were threatened with a knife. - Credit: Ian Burt

Investigations are continuing after a man was arrested following reports a father and son were threatened with a knife in Norwich.

Police were called by a man who reported he and his son had been threatened by a man with a knife in Bassingham Road, Norwich.

Following the incident, which happened on the morning of Tuesday, March 9, a man in his 20s was arrested.

The man was taken to Wymondham Police Investigation Centre for questioning.

A police spokesman said that while he was in custody the man was further arrested in relation to separate incidents, on suspicion of assault, two public order offences, malicious communications and threats to kill.

The spokesman said he has been bailed by police until April 9.

