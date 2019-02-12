Girl, 17, had knife held to her throat in terrifying Norwich street attack

A teenager is too scared to leave her home after she had a knife held to her throat and her hero boyfriend was slashed in a terrifying attack in Norwich.

The 17-year-old City College Norwich student, who does not want to be named, had been cycling with her 20-year-old boyfriend on Mile Cross Road, Norwich, when they were subjected to a torrent of verbal abuse from a group of young people.

The victim said they had called her fat before one of the group started attacking her boyfriend.

She said: “I tried to get him off of my boyfriend. He started pulling my hair and punched me in the face several times.

“I tried to get him off me but I couldn’t. He held a knife to my neck and if my boyfriend hadn’t have got him off I could’ve been dead.”

The teen said her boyfriend was cut in the arm after he pulled the attacker off her.

He slashed the female victim’s bike tyres before running off down Hansard Close where he was challenged by members of the public but managed to get away.

The teenager has been left so terrified following the attack that she no longer wants to leave her home.

She said: “I’m really paranoid. I’m scared to go out of the house, I really am.

“I find it hard to sleep, I’m just so scared. I just keep getting flashbacks. I haven’t gone to college since as a result.”

The teenager, who suffers from bipolar disorder, said she wanted to publicise the incident to help make others aware of what had happened and help generate potential witnesses.

Her 37-year-old mother, who also wanted to remain anonymous, said: “I feel disgusted about it. She’s my baby and if it wasn’t for her boyfriend being there she wouldn’t be here now. I really want something done about it.”

Police are investigating the attack which happened at about 4.50pm on Thursday, February 28.

A spokesman said: “The suspect assaulted the male victim and also threatened him with a knife. As a result the male victim suffered bruising to his face and a small cut to his arm.

“The female victim was pushed to the ground and assaulted, causing pain and bruising. The suspect then slashed the tyres on the female victim’s bike.”

Information to police on 101.