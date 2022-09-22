News Norwich City FC Things to do Business Property Lifestyle Subscribe
Eastern Daily Press > News > Crime

Partner of murdered man says killer's grudge a total 'shock'

Author Picture Icon

Peter Walsh

Published: 7:30 AM September 22, 2022
Jamie Crosbie

Jamie Crosbie who was found guilty of the murder of Dean Allsop in April last year - Credit: Norfolk Constabulary

A killer had harboured a grudge against a neighbour he stabbed to death years after an earlier incident where the victim put rubbish in his bin.

Jamie Crosbie, 48, was found guilty of murdering Dean Allsop, 41, in Primrose Crescent, Thorpe St Andrew, on April 14 last year and appeared for sentence on Wednesday (September 21).

Jamie Crosbie (right) being arrested for the murder of Dean Allsop

Jamie Crosbie (right) being arrested for the murder of Dean Allsop - Credit: Norfolk Constabulary

The murder was almost three years after an earlier incident when Crosbie had thrown a hammer at Mr Allsop after the victim had put rubbish in Crosbie's wheelie bin.

Murder victim Dean Allsop pictured on a motorbike

James Crosbie has appeared in court charged with murder of Dean Allsop, pictured. - Credit: Facebook

He was convicted over the attack and later detained for mental health reasons and was to tell psychiatrists about delusions involving time machines, voices and conspiracies involving Google Earth.

In a meeting with a probation officer after his conviction, Crosbie went onto say that if Mr Allsop was to use his bin again he would "kill him".

In another meeting he had threatened to cut off the heads of Mr Allsop and his daughter, while on a third occasion he became angry about Mr Allsop and his son and said "he was going to put them in a tree shredder".

During the trial the court heard about how since his arrest over the 2018 incident, Crosbie had talked about wanting to kill Mr Allsop and his children.

Mr Allsop's partner, Louise Newell, said: "We were so unaware of all that going on."

Dean Allsop, left, pictured with partner Louise Newell.

Dean Allsop, left, pictured with partner Louise Newell. Picture supplied by Norfolk Constabulary. - Credit: Norfolk Constabulary

Most Read

  1. 1 Tribute paid to 'ray of sunshine' 18-year-old who died in crash
  2. 2 Man dies after car crashes into water-filled ditch
  3. 3 Military helicopters spotted landing at Norwich Airport
  1. 4 Smoke and flames billow into sky from farm blaze
  2. 5 Road closed and air ambulance called to north Norfolk estate
  3. 6 Butcher prepares to hang up cleaver for final time after 40 years in town
  4. 7 Rugby club disciplines members after town's ‘whirlwind’ night of antics
  5. 8 Father who reversed over and killed daughter jailed for life
  6. 9 Person hit by train on Greater Anglia line
  7. 10 Three Norfolk fish and chip shops named among best in UK

She found the revelations so traumatic that she had to stay away from the trial for a few days.

Miss Newell said: "I didn't know anything about that before we were unaware.

"It was unreal, just so peculiar.

"I remember a few months after the 2018 incident Dean actually saying it was a misunderstanding, he (Crosbie) was probably having a bad day and if I see him I will shake his hands and say no hard feelings.

"He (Dean) was one of those who didn't hold a grudge - Dean was always like that."

Describing Crosbie, Miss Newell said that she had never spoken to him before.

She said: "He kept himself to himself and we kept ourselves to ourselves.

"We didn't think there was any problem or anything.

"Everything was fine, since the 2018 incident, we never thought there was any issues.

"It was just a complete shock."

Norwich News

Don't Miss

2 Sisters Food Group in Flixton.

Poultry factory staff 'refused bank holiday' for Queen's funeral

Reece Hanson

Author Picture Icon
Part of the A11 has been closed due to a serious crash involving a motorbike.

Norfolk Live News

Woman in late teens dies after car crashed into tree

Casey Cooper-Fiske

Author Picture Icon
File photo dated 30/09/21 of a Tesco sign. Tesco has announced changes to overnight roles at a numbe

The Queen

When supermarkets and pubs will reopen after Queen's funeral

Matthew Earth

Author Picture Icon
The A146 Loddon Road junction with Fox Lane

Man in 20s dies after van crashes into field

Simon Parkin

Author Picture Icon