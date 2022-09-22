Jamie Crosbie who was found guilty of the murder of Dean Allsop in April last year - Credit: Norfolk Constabulary

A killer had harboured a grudge against a neighbour he stabbed to death years after an earlier incident where the victim put rubbish in his bin.

Jamie Crosbie, 48, was found guilty of murdering Dean Allsop, 41, in Primrose Crescent, Thorpe St Andrew, on April 14 last year and appeared for sentence on Wednesday (September 21).

The murder was almost three years after an earlier incident when Crosbie had thrown a hammer at Mr Allsop after the victim had put rubbish in Crosbie's wheelie bin.

He was convicted over the attack and later detained for mental health reasons and was to tell psychiatrists about delusions involving time machines, voices and conspiracies involving Google Earth.

In a meeting with a probation officer after his conviction, Crosbie went onto say that if Mr Allsop was to use his bin again he would "kill him".

In another meeting he had threatened to cut off the heads of Mr Allsop and his daughter, while on a third occasion he became angry about Mr Allsop and his son and said "he was going to put them in a tree shredder".

During the trial the court heard about how since his arrest over the 2018 incident, Crosbie had talked about wanting to kill Mr Allsop and his children.

Mr Allsop's partner, Louise Newell, said: "We were so unaware of all that going on."

She found the revelations so traumatic that she had to stay away from the trial for a few days.

Miss Newell said: "I didn't know anything about that before we were unaware.

"It was unreal, just so peculiar.

"I remember a few months after the 2018 incident Dean actually saying it was a misunderstanding, he (Crosbie) was probably having a bad day and if I see him I will shake his hands and say no hard feelings.

"He (Dean) was one of those who didn't hold a grudge - Dean was always like that."

Describing Crosbie, Miss Newell said that she had never spoken to him before.

She said: "He kept himself to himself and we kept ourselves to ourselves.

"We didn't think there was any problem or anything.

"Everything was fine, since the 2018 incident, we never thought there was any issues.

"It was just a complete shock."