Video

Jamie Crosbie (right) being arrested for the murder of Dean Allsop - Credit: Norfolk Constabulary

Police officers caught James Crosbie on camera telling them "that's the best news I've ever heard" after he was arrested for the murder of Dean Allsop.

Crosbie, 48, has been found guilty of murdering the father-of-three in Thorpe St Andrew in April 2021 after a trial at Norwich Crown Court.

Officers arrived at Primrose Crescent shortly before 7.45pm and came across Mr Allsop's son Mikey in the middle of the road.

He told them: "I need help. He's stabbed my dad."

They saw Mr Allsop lying motionless on the ground before then approaching Crosbie's address with their body worn video (BWV) turned on.

Jamie Crosbie has been found guilty of the murder of Dean Allsop - Credit: Norfolk Constabulary

Crosbie could be seen bleeding from his head and his hands, with blood running down his face.

On being arrested for murder at 8.20pm, Crosbie said: "That makes me happy.

"That's a good thing, that's the best news I've ever heard."

Footage captured by the officer also showed Crosbie muttering about Mr Allsop: "Keep away from my home, reviving his bike up - it's making me unwell."

He also said: "His son hit me in the head with a machete."

Crosbie, who was complaining about being in pain, went on to tell officers: "There's an ambulance there?"

Dean Allsop, left, pictured with partner Louise Newell. Picture supplied by Norfolk Constabulary. - Credit: Norfolk Constabulary

An officer replied: "It's dealing with a man who's lying down, not breathing."

Crosbie said: "It's his problem - he's caused it."

Killer had chased victim before

A man stabbed to death in broad daylight had been chased by his killer with a knife and an axe three years before.

In June 2018, Dean Allsop had "put some rubbish" in Jamie Crosbie's wheelie bin as his was full.

Crosbie became annoyed, armed himself with a knife and a saw, and chased Mr Allsop down Primrose Crescent.

Dean Allsop who was murdered by Jamie Crosbie - Credit: Norfolk Constabulary

Crosbie, who was also armed with a hammer, threw it towards a window at the victim's home but it smashed through a neighbour's bedroom window.

Police were called and Crosbie was arrested and later pleaded guilty to possession of a knife and criminal damage.

Andrew Jackson told jurors during the trial this was an example of Crosbie having allowed himself to "become angry" over a "really trivial matter" promoting the threat and use of violence against Mr Allsop.















