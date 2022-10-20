Suleyman Sahin has gone on trial at Norwich Crown Court having denied a raft of sexual offences against three complainants - Credit: Archant

A man accused of a number of sexual offences against three women over an eight-year period has branded them lies and said it "definitely" never happened, a court has heard.

Suleyman Sahin, 58, has gone on trial at Norwich Crown Court accused of a total of 10 sexual offences against three complainants between 2009 and 2017 in Norwich and Nottinghamshire.

Sahin, of Middlesex, has denied six offences against one complainant, including two counts of attempted rape, three counts of sexual assault and one count of assault by penetration, between December 2009 and July 2017.

He has also pleaded not guilty to two counts of rape and another of assault by penetration against another complainant, said to have happened between June 2012 and December 2014.

In addition he has denied another count of rape against a third complainant, said to have happened between January 2013 and December 2013.

Giving evidence in his defence on Thursday (October 20) Sahin, who is represented by Nicola May, said he had definitely not sexually assaulted them. and "definitely nothing like that ever happened".

The jury of 10 men and two women heard Sahin brand the allegations as "lies" as he was cross examined by prosecutor Duncan O'Donnell.

He asked whether it was Sahin's case that "all of the allegations" made by the first complainant "didn't take place, is that right?"

Sahin replied: "That's right".

He also branded the allegations she made as a "a lie".

In relation to allegations made by the second complainant, Mr O'Donnell said: "You say none of these things happened, is that correct?"

Sahin replied: "Correct."

The prosecutor tried to clarify with Sahin that he was not saying that there was some sexual contact "but she consented to it".

The defendant said: "No, definitely not."

In terms of the third complainant, Mr O'Donnell said: "None of the allegations of sexual contact that she makes just didn't happen, is that correct?"

Sahin said: "Correct."

Mr O'Donnell put it to Sahin that he was "lying, as you well know".

Sahin replied: "Why?"

Mr O'Donnell replied: "To avoid going to prison."

During his cross-examination Sahin insisted he had "respect for women".

Sahin has pleaded not guilty to all 10 charges.

The trial continues.