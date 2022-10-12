Jurors shown video of man accused of sex assaults against three women

Suleyman Sahin has gone on trial at Norwich Crown Court accused of a raft of sexual offences against three women - Credit: Archant

A woman who was allegedly sexually abused by a man recorded herself being kissed, groped and touched by him, a court has heard.

The victim, who cannot be identified for legal reasons, is one of three women Suleyman Sahin, 58, is accused of abusing over an eight-year period, in Norwich and Nottinghamshire.

Sahin has gone on trial at Norwich Crown Court accused of a total of 10 sexual offences against a total of three complainants between 2009 and 2017.

A jury of 10 men and two women heard the first complainant had already allegedly been sexually assaulted by the defendant, who had also attempted to rape her twice, when she recorded him sexually assaulting her in July 2017.

Duncan O'Donnell, opening the prosecution case on Wednesday (October 12), said she told her boyfriend that she had been "touched inappropriately" by the defendant.

Mr O'Donnell said her boyfriend told her to "get it recorded".

Jurors were shown a video the complainant had taken of her being kissed, groped and touched by Sahin in July 2017.

Mr O'Donnell said the complainant first went to police in 2017 but did not proceed with allegations at that stage but went back to police in August 2018.

She was to tell them that she was "sexually abused from the age of 13 to 20".

Sahin, of Middlesex, is accused of six offences against the complainant, including two counts of attempted rape, three counts of sexual assault and one count of assault by penetration, between December 2009 and July 2017.

Mr O'Donnell said Sahin is also alleged to have committed further sexual offences against two other young females, neither of whom can be identified.

He is accused of two counts of rape and another of assault by penetration against another complainant, said to have happened between June 2012 and December 2014.

Sahin has also been charged with another count of rape against a third complainant, said to have happened between January 2013 and December 2013.

Mr O'Donnell said Sahin "has denied all of it" and it was for the jury to decide.

Sahin, who is represented by Nicola May, has pleaded not guilty to all 10 charges.

The trial continues.