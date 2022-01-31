Murdered baby's injuries were non accidental, jury told
- Credit: From Facebook
A jury was told a baby allegedly murdered by her father suffered injuries to her brain consistent with "non accidental or abusive head injury".
Christopher Easey, 31, is on trial at Norwich Crown Court, charged with the murder of his daughter, Eleanor.
Paramedics found her "pale, floppy and lethargic" after they were called to her Morton on the Hill home, near Lenwade, at about 8.25pm on December 18, 2019.
She was later transferred to Addenbrooke's in Cambridge where she died on December 20, 2019, as the result of a catastrophic brain injury.
The prosecution asserts Eleanor died as a result of an "inflicted, non-accidental injury" by her father Christopher while her mother, Carly Easey, allowed the death to occur.
Giving evidence via videolink on Monday (January 31) was Professor Safa Al-Sarraj, a consultant neuro pathologist, based at King's College Hospital in London.
He produced a report after he carried out a naked eye and microscopic examination of Eleanor's brain and spinal cord.
Most Read
- 1 Pictures show extent of heavy flooding in Norfolk village
- 2 Cars stranded as floods hit east coast - and more disruption coming
- 3 Passengers evacuated from Greater Anglia train after track flooded
- 4 Property spotlight: Thatched four-bed cottage in an acre of land hits the market
- 5 Missing 13-year-old girl from Oulton found safe
- 6 11 schools that taught some of Norfolk's most famous faces
- 7 'Unprecedented': Norfolk police chief on shock of three murders in a week
- 8 'Our world has been torn apart' - Family's tribute to murder victim
- 9 Objections lodged against fresh plans to house asylum seekers
- 10 Jailed in Norfolk this week: Paedophile, drug dealer and serial beggar
He told Sally Howes QC, prosecuting, that he found evidence of a number of thin subdural haematomas.
He also found damage to the brain caused by a lack of oxygen and also bleeding to the retina of the eyes led him to conclude this was caused by "non accidental or abusive head injury".
He found no evidence of any natural disease which could have caused these findings.
In terms of the subdural bleeding in the spinal cord Professor Al-Sarraj said in his opinion it was caused by "physical injury to the spinal cord itself".
During the course of his examination Prof Al-Sarraj found evidence of bleeding under the dura, the tough outer protective layer of the brain.
Ms Howes said: "Is this somewhere there should there be bleeding at all?"
He replied: "No, this is abnormal."
Professor Al-Sarraj said the fact some of the blood was bright red and others were brownish or yellowish "indicates some of the bleeding was new and other parts of the bleeding may not be recent but older".
Christopher Easey, of Ely Road, Little Thetford, Ely, has denied murdering Eleanor and a charge of cruelty to a person under 16.
Carly Easey, 36, of Elizabeth Drive, Chedburgh, has denied causing or allowing the death of a child and a charge of cruelty to a person under 16.
The trial continues.