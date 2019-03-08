Jury sworn in at start of attempted murder trial
PUBLISHED: 11:46 21 October 2019
Jamie Honeywood Archant Norwich Norfolk
A jury has been sworn in to try the case of an 18-year-old woman accused of attempted murder.
Shanice Myers, of Proctors Close, King's Lynn, is accused of the attempted murder of Daniel Paul on May 5 this year.
Myers is also charged with wounding with intent on the same date.
You may also want to watch:
She has pleaded not guilty to both allegations and will go on trial at Norwich Crown Court today (Monday, October 21).
A jury of nine men and three women has been sworn in to try the case.
The trial is expected to last for up to five days.
Comments have been disabled on this article.