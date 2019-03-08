Search

Advanced search

Norwich attempted murder jury resumes its deliberations in trial

PUBLISHED: 11:03 14 October 2019 | UPDATED: 11:03 14 October 2019

Alleyway off Riverside Road where Paul Brine attempted to murder his wife. PIC: Peter Walsh.

Alleyway off Riverside Road where Paul Brine attempted to murder his wife. PIC: Peter Walsh.

Archant

A jury hearing the trial of a man charged with attempted murder of his wife in Norwich has been sent back out to resume its deliberations.

Paul Brine, 66, is alleged to have carried out a knife attack on his estranged wife and her friend in an alleyway on Riverside Road after she rejected his pleas to have him back.

You may also want to watch:

Norwich Crown Court heard Brine and his wife had been living apart for a few weeks after almost 40 years of marriage when he turned up to remonstrate with her in November, last year, and told her he was going to murder her.

Brine, of Randell Close, North Walsham, has denied attempted murder of his estranged wife on November 8, last year.

He has admitted one count of unlawful wounding against his wife's friend.

The jury went out for about an hour on Friday before being sent home and was sent back out shortly before 10.30am on Monday (October 14) to resume deliberations

Most Read

Road to be closed for private funeral

No cars will be able to stop or park on designated roads in Hemsby, near Great Yarmouth. Picture: Google Maps

Four hotels in Norfolk named among best in country

Owners of the Brisley Bell, Amelia Nicholson and Marcus Seaman. It has been named one of the best hotels in the country by The Sunday Times. Picture: DENISE BRADLEY

Police ‘jump like a gazelle’ to catch suspect in chase

Police caught a man who had damaged cars and windows in Norwich. Picture: James Bass

Man arrested after shooting in quiet street

Pond Lane, in Brandon, where the incident happened Picture: Chris Bishop

First tenants moving into apartments overlooking Carrow Road with Norwich City-themed name

New Canary Quay tenants Andrew Parfitt collects his keys from Paula Strachan of Broadland Housing Association. Picture: Broadland Housing Group

Comments have been disabled on this article.

Most Read

Road to be closed for private funeral

No cars will be able to stop or park on designated roads in Hemsby, near Great Yarmouth. Picture: Google Maps

Four hotels in Norfolk named among best in country

Owners of the Brisley Bell, Amelia Nicholson and Marcus Seaman. It has been named one of the best hotels in the country by The Sunday Times. Picture: DENISE BRADLEY

Police ‘jump like a gazelle’ to catch suspect in chase

Police caught a man who had damaged cars and windows in Norwich. Picture: James Bass

Man arrested after shooting in quiet street

Pond Lane, in Brandon, where the incident happened Picture: Chris Bishop

First tenants moving into apartments overlooking Carrow Road with Norwich City-themed name

New Canary Quay tenants Andrew Parfitt collects his keys from Paula Strachan of Broadland Housing Association. Picture: Broadland Housing Group

Latest from the Eastern Daily Press

Restaurant goes up for sale for £210,000

Pictured back in 2009 at the Lavender House, Brundall; owner and chef Richard Hughes, left, and chef Richard Knights. Pic: Archant

Couple’s warning after being charged £320 for THREE minutes of parking

Daniel and Victoria King were charged £320 for three minutes of parking at Sentinel House. Picture: David Hannant/Daniel King

Flood alerts issued as rain keeps rivers levels high

Flood alerts are in place for tidal areas of the Rivers Ant, Bure and Thurne today. Picture: The Environment Agency

Norwich City transfer rumours: Spurs, Chelsea, Celtic and Canaries among clubs battling for Northern Irish prodigy

Norwich City have been linked with Linfield prospect Charlie Allen Picture: Archant

Road to be closed for private funeral

No cars will be able to stop or park on designated roads in Hemsby, near Great Yarmouth. Picture: Google Maps
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists