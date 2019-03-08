Norwich attempted murder jury resumes its deliberations in trial

A jury hearing the trial of a man charged with attempted murder of his wife in Norwich has been sent back out to resume its deliberations.

Paul Brine, 66, is alleged to have carried out a knife attack on his estranged wife and her friend in an alleyway on Riverside Road after she rejected his pleas to have him back.

Norwich Crown Court heard Brine and his wife had been living apart for a few weeks after almost 40 years of marriage when he turned up to remonstrate with her in November, last year, and told her he was going to murder her.

Brine, of Randell Close, North Walsham, has denied attempted murder of his estranged wife on November 8, last year.

He has admitted one count of unlawful wounding against his wife's friend.

The jury went out for about an hour on Friday before being sent home and was sent back out shortly before 10.30am on Monday (October 14) to resume deliberations