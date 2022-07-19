James Crosbie has gone on trial accused of the murder of Dean Allsop in Thorpe St Andrew - Credit: DENISE BRADLEY/Archant2021

Jurors heard a distressing 999 call in which a man who was stabbed to death described being "so scared" after his neighbour came out of his property with a "big knife".

Dean Allsop, 41, died after being stabbed by Jamie Crosbie, 48, in Primrose Crescent, Thorpe St Andrew on April 14 last year.

Norwich Crown Court has heard Crosbie, used knives and a saw to stab Mr Allsop 17 times.

It was after he became angry at the noise from the motorbike of Mr Allsop's son, Mikey, which they had been trying to fix.

On Tuesday (July 19) the jury were played a 10-minute 999 call Mr Allsop made to police after Crosbie came out of his home with a knife and a saw.

At the start of the call, made at 7.36pm, he said: "My neighbour has just started on me, I've had grief with this guy before."

He told the operator Crosbie had previously "come out with a hammer" and threw it through a window.

Mr Allsop said: "I'm so scared.

"Please, please, please hurry up because this guy is a psychopath.

"He's got a great big kitchen knife. He's come out with it".

Mr Allsop continued: "He's started on my family before with a hammer.

"He's come out with a big knife.

"I'm so, so scared."

The call then becomes inaudible with shouts of "help me, help me" recognisable to the operator.

Another voice can then be heard to say "My God, Oh my God" during the call.

Once again someone can be heard by the operator saying "Oh my God" before a woman can be heard on the call.

The woman - understood to be Mr Allsop's partner Louise Newell who was alerted to what was happening by her son Mikey - said: "Don't, please don't, no."

Miss Newell then screamed: "My boyfriend has been stabbed".

The screaming continued before a female voice then said: "I'm pouring with blood."

The sound of "help, help" could be heard before the call ended.

In the meantime emergency services received a 999 call from Miss Newell at 7.40pm.

The call began with unintelligible screaming from Miss Newell, then: "I need an ambulance."

She said: "My boyfriend has been stabbed."

Miss Newell then screams: "Please don't, please no."

Neighbour Kerryn Johnson can later be heard speaking to the operator.

She said: "I've been stabbed as well, it's coming out of my neck."

She told the operator that "three of us" had been stabbed.

She said: "I'm pouring with blood, I'm pouring with blood".

She told the operator she "didn't think" Mr Allsop was breathing and begged them to "hurry up".

She said: "This guy could be dying".

Miss Johnson also told how her neighbour, Miss Newell, had been "stabbed in the neck".

The call, which lasted just over six minutes, finished with police arriving on scene at about 7.45pm.

The court has heard that after seeing his father being chased, Mikey ran back home to get a knife before returning to the communal garages area.

But by the time Mikey got back his father had been stabbed.

Andrew Jackson, prosecuting, said Mikey could see "a lot of blood" with the defendant standing next to his father.

He said: "Mikey heard his father say 'he's killed me' and he began to cry."

Mikey then hit Crosbie with his knife before running back home to get his mother, Miss Newell.

Mr Allsop was later pronounced dead at 8.18pm.

Two minutes later Crosbie, who was found inside the door of his house, bleeding, was arrested on suspicion of murder.

He told police: "That makes me happy.

"That's a good thing, that's the best news I've ever heard".

Crosbie, of Primrose Crescent, has gone on trial having denied the murder of Mr Allsop.

He has also denied the attempted murder and wounding with intent of Miss Newell and Miss Johnson.

The trial continues.