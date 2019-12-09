Jury in Norwich carjacking trial sent home for the night

The jury hearing the trial of a man accused of carrying out a carjack in Norwich has been sent home for the night.

Rashal Alam, 34, of Bull Close Road, Norwich, is accused of being involved in a carjacking of a Mini in Guernsey Road, on June 10.

Alam has also denied robbery, possession of a knife, possession of a firearm with intent to cause fear of violence, possession of a firearm, aggravated burglary and taking a VW Passat without authority on the same date.

Norwich Crown Court has heard that Alam is alleged to have carried out the carjacking with another man, Christy Cartman, who has already pleaded guilty to the offences.

The prosecution claim that Alam, who had a knife in his hand, had told the victim to "get out" before the pair drove off in the Mini.

Then later on, a farmer, who had heard a shotgun being fired in the Stoke Holy Cross area, took pictures on his mobile phone and the prosecution claim that one of the men captured on film is Alam,

That same evening a couple in Brickle Road, Stoke Holy Cross, had been watching TV when they heard a knock at the door and when they answered it, a single barrel shotgun was pointed through the door, and a shot was fired hitting the ceiling.

The court heard they managed to close the door but then the glass in the front door was smashed and keys to the couple's VW Passat were taken and the vehicle was stolen.

The jury of nine men and three women were out considering verdicts in the case for three hours, before Judge Anthony Bate sent them home for the night.

The jury is due to return on Tuesday to continue with its deliberations,

Alam, who has denied all the offences claims that he was wrongly identified as being involved.

In his defence, Alam admitted he had previous convictions and was involved in drug dealing but claimed that if he does commit any crimes he admits them straight away.

The trial has heard that Alam was arrested at around 11.30pm, on June 10 after officers attended Derby Street, in Norwich , where the defendant was found in a front garden.