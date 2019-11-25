Search

Jury in Norwich murder trial hear closing speeches

PUBLISHED: 11:49 25 November 2019 | UPDATED: 12:04 25 November 2019

James Greene. Photo: Norfolk police

James Greene. Photo: Norfolk police

Archant

The jury in the trial of a man accused of the murder of a 39-year-old in a Norwich flat have been hearing closing speeches.

James Greene died at the Norfolk and Norwich University Hospital on June 6, following an attack at a flat in Dolphin Grove, in Norwich.

Peter Bruton, 27, who had been a lodger at the flat, is on trial at Norwich Crown Court accused of the murder of Mr Greene, which he denies.

Peter Gair, has been making his closing speech for the prosecution and this will be followed by the speech from the defence.

Judge Stephen Holt will then sum up to the jury.

