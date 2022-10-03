Jury sent out to consider verdicts in fatal A140 crash case

Lynne Warden has gone on trial accused of causing death by careless driving after a fatal crash on the A140 - Credit: Archant

Jurors in the trial of a woman accused of causing the death of a motorcyclist by careless driving have been sent out to consider verdicts in the case.

Lynne Warden, 75, of Steggles Drive, Roydon, has gone on trial having denied causing death by careless driving after a fatal crash on the A140 at Dickleburgh, near Diss.

Lynne Warden has gone on trial accused of causing death by careless driving after a fatal crash on the A140 - Credit: Simon Parkin

It comes after David Clarke, 56, of Cross Street, Eye, died after his BMW motorbike collided with the rear of Warden's Ford C-Max car at about 3pm on January 10, 2020.

Jurors at Norwich Crown Court were sent out to consider verdicts in the case at 3.07pm on Monday (October 3).

It was after Judge Katharine Moore finished summing up evidence in the case and having told the jury of 10 women "what happened and whether the prosecution have proved the case are matters for you".

Judge Moore said they should "put aside" any feeling of sympathy they might have towards one side or the other.

She said they must consider the evidence in the case "dispassionately" and fairly to everyone in reaching verdicts in the case.

Judge Moore added they "must strive to reach unanimous verdicts" and insisted they were "under no pressure of time" to reach verdicts in the case.

Earlier the prosecution and defence gave their closing speeches in the case.

Simon Spence, prosecuting, said the fatal crash had been "an error on her (Warden's) part" and while it might only have been a "momentary error" it had "the most tragic consequences".

Mr Spence said: "It was an error that need not have happened, it was an error that shouldn't have happened because if she had looked in a way an ordinary, competent driver would then she would have seen the motorcyclist and she wouldn't have pulled out."

Meanwhile, Jude Durr, defending, described it as a "tragic case" and a "genuine human tragedy".

He said driving was a human activity not a perfect science adding that even competent and careful drivers "on occasion make a mistake".

Mr Durr said Warden, who had "pretty close to an exemplary driving record" had not set out to "end someone's life".

The trial continues.