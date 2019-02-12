Coded messages sent by London drugs gang read out to jury

Coded messages sent by a London gang which offered crack cocaine and heroin for sale in Great Yarmouth were read out to a jury.

The “Deano” phone line was used by the county lines conspiracy to target known drug users in the town and was offering them “best of both” which Norwich Crown Court heard was crack cocaine and heroin.

The court has heard the gang heavily depended on mobile phones to contact each other and send texts to advertise the drugs.

Giving evidence Steve Hamiliton, a retired police officer with 30 years’ experience, who is now a drugs expert witness, explained to the jury some of the messages sent on the phone, which used code-words commonly used by drug dealers and users, who wanted to hide messages about the drug deals taking place.

He said the drugs were often sold in £10 street deals and were packaged ready for sale. He said coded messages talking about “light and brown” in fact meant light for cocaine and brown for heroin,

Mr Hamilton said that other bulk messages which referred to “being about” was advertising that drugs were available to potential customers.

He said: “It means I’m available and in a position to supply drugs and the term best of both is in relation to the availability of crack cocaine and heroin.”

Asked about the value of the drugs seized at the arrest of the gang, Mr Hamilton said the crack cocaine and heroin had a street value of around £4500.

William Donkoh, 31, is accused of running one of the main county line drug operations into Great Yarmouth, using a network of “enforcers” and “minions”.

Donkoh, of Brooksby’s Walk, Hackney, Tatjana Reinis, 40, of Rodney Road, Great Yarmouth, Irina Rasimovic, 31, of no fixed address, Ian Starkings, 38, of Pottergate, Norwich, Sebastian Arenas-Valencia, 20, from Wick Road, Hackney, Glonar Thomas, 19, from London, have all denied two counts of conspiracy to supply a Class A drug in Great Yarmouth between May 1, 2017 and June 27, 2018.

The trial continues.