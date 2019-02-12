Search

Advanced search

Rocket Science Marketing

Coded messages sent by London drugs gang read out to jury

PUBLISHED: 16:47 20 February 2019 | UPDATED: 16:47 20 February 2019

Norwich Crown Court. Photo: Adrian Judd

Norwich Crown Court. Photo: Adrian Judd

copyright of Archant © 2010 01603 772434

Coded messages sent by a London gang which offered crack cocaine and heroin for sale in Great Yarmouth were read out to a jury.

The “Deano” phone line was used by the county lines conspiracy to target known drug users in the town and was offering them “best of both” which Norwich Crown Court heard was crack cocaine and heroin.

The court has heard the gang heavily depended on mobile phones to contact each other and send texts to advertise the drugs.

Giving evidence Steve Hamiliton, a retired police officer with 30 years’ experience, who is now a drugs expert witness, explained to the jury some of the messages sent on the phone, which used code-words commonly used by drug dealers and users, who wanted to hide messages about the drug deals taking place.

He said the drugs were often sold in £10 street deals and were packaged ready for sale. He said coded messages talking about “light and brown” in fact meant light for cocaine and brown for heroin,

Mr Hamilton said that other bulk messages which referred to “being about” was advertising that drugs were available to potential customers.

He said: “It means I’m available and in a position to supply drugs and the term best of both is in relation to the availability of crack cocaine and heroin.”

Asked about the value of the drugs seized at the arrest of the gang, Mr Hamilton said the crack cocaine and heroin had a street value of around £4500.

William Donkoh, 31, is accused of running one of the main county line drug operations into Great Yarmouth, using a network of “enforcers” and “minions”.

Donkoh, of Brooksby’s Walk, Hackney, Tatjana Reinis, 40, of Rodney Road, Great Yarmouth, Irina Rasimovic, 31, of no fixed address, Ian Starkings, 38, of Pottergate, Norwich, Sebastian Arenas-Valencia, 20, from Wick Road, Hackney, Glonar Thomas, 19, from London, have all denied two counts of conspiracy to supply a Class A drug in Great Yarmouth between May 1, 2017 and June 27, 2018.

The trial continues.

Topic Tags:

Most Read

‘We are forgotten’ - cupcake and champagne café in Norwich to close

Pepe Ong and Tracey Watt started Cupcakes and Bubbles almost 3 years ago. They are having to close down due to the footfall and the increase of rates. Picture: Victoria Pertusa

‘People are saying they won’t come back’- fears over car park impact sparks council response

Issues over fines handed out at Miller's Walk Car Park in Fakenham have been discussed by the town council. Picture: Matthew Usher.

This is when you can see the RAF Tornado flypast over Norfolk

Tornados will leave RAF Marham in Norfolk at approximately 1pm to embark on their flypast. Picture: Ian Burt

‘Heaven has another angel’ - Floral tributes to teenager killed in Norwich crash

Floral tributes left at scene of crash on Dereham Road where a woman in her late teens was killed. Picture Peter Walsh

School girl, 13, suffers concussion and whiplash after unprovoked attack as she got off bus

A 13-year-old school girl was attacked in Field Lane, Kessingland, as she got off the bus. Photo: Google.

Comments have been disabled on this article.

Most Read

‘We are forgotten’ - cupcake and champagne café in Norwich to close

#includeImage($article, 225)

‘People are saying they won’t come back’- fears over car park impact sparks council response

#includeImage($article, 225)

This is when you can see the RAF Tornado flypast over Norfolk

#includeImage($article, 225)

‘Heaven has another angel’ - Floral tributes to teenager killed in Norwich crash

#includeImage($article, 225)

School girl, 13, suffers concussion and whiplash after unprovoked attack as she got off bus

#includeImage($article, 225)

Latest from the Eastern Daily Press

‘Heaven has another angel’ - Floral tributes to teenager killed in Norwich crash

Floral tributes left at scene of crash on Dereham Road where a woman in her late teens was killed. Picture Peter Walsh

‘Why I didn’t leave home for two years’ - Norfolk grandmother’s recovery from life-changing accident

Dawn Abbott from Swaffham has appeared on ITV's This Time Next Year after recovering from a horrific accident which left her with burns over 55 per cent of her body. This is her when she appeared last year. Picture: ©Twofour Production / ITV Plc Picture Desk

School girl, 13, suffers concussion and whiplash after unprovoked attack as she got off bus

A 13-year-old school girl was attacked in Field Lane, Kessingland, as she got off the bus. Photo: Google.

Deer were left to starve at stately home

The fallow deer at Clermont Hall Picture: RSPCA

‘Star of the future’ - Seven-year-old from Norfolk becomes BBC show’s youngest DJ

Jimi Wei Tang is a massive 60's music fan and has become a co-host with Justin Dealey on BBC 3 counties radio. PICTURE: Jamie Honeywood
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists