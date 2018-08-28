Search

Norwich judge apologises to family of “beautiful young woman” as he adjourns sentencing

PUBLISHED: 16:03 31 January 2019

Hannah Williamson. Picture: Archant

A judge apologised to the family of a “beautiful young woman” who died after being given drugs when he had to put off sentencing the men who supplied her as they had not been brought to court.

Alfie Curtis and Dean Otoka had both admitted supplying the Class B drug amphetamine to Hannah Williamson, 21, of Freethorpe, on May 19 2017.

The former Taverham High School pupil died later that day at a property in Marlborough Terrace, Great Yarmouth.

A post mortem examination concluded the cause of death was the combined effects of MDMA (ecstasy) and amphetamine intoxication.

Today Curtis, 40, and Otoka, 38, were due to be sentenced at Norwich Crown Court.

Miss Williamson’s family and friends had attended the hearing but the defendants, who are both currently at Norwich Prison, were not produced in court as had been requested by Judge Stephen Holt.

Judge Holt adjourned the case until next week.

He told Miss Williamson’s family that he could not imagine the “stress and strain” that they had been under for the past couple of years.

