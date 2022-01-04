News Norwich City FC Things to do Business Property Lifestyle Subscribe
Three women and a man deny human trafficking and prostitution charges

Peter Walsh

Published: 3:28 PM January 4, 2022
Norwich Crown Court.

Three women are part of a human trafficking gang set to stand trial in Norwich later this year. - Credit: Archant

Three women and a man are set to stand trial later this year having denied human trafficking charges.

Katalin Bogdan, 31, Csilla Varga, 34, Livia Rezmuves, 24, and Peter Laszlo, 34, all appeared at Norwich Crown Court having been charged with conspiracy to arrange or facilitate the travel of another person with a view to exploitation between October 16 2019 and December 4, 2021.

Bogdan, of Salhouse Road, Norwich, Varga, of Salhouse Road, Norwich, Laszlo of, Vera Road, off Boundary Road, Norwich and Rezmuves, of Vera Road, off Boundary Road, Norwich, all entered not guilty pleas to the charge.

All four also denied a further count of conspiracy to control prostitution for gain between the same dates.

A fifth defendant, Attila Lakatos, 43, of Salhouse Road, Norwich,  also appeared at the hearing but did not enter pleas at the hearing and will need more time 

A potential trial date of April 19 was pencilled in with the case expected to last between two and three weeks.

The case was adjourned until January 21 for a further hearing.

