Published: 3:51 PM August 16, 2021

The Nelson Hotel in Prince of Wales Road where Bradley Locke attacked a barman during England's European Championship final defeat to Italy. - Credit: Archant

A man attacked a barman at a Norwich hotel after going out with friends on the night England lost the European Championships final to Italy, a court heads.

Bradley Locke, 23, had been out with friends in Norwich watching England's penalty shootout loss to Roberto Mancini's side in July.

Norwich Magistrates Court heard Locke had been part of a group watching the match at the Nelson Hotel on Prince of Wales Road who became “quite rowdy”.

A worker at the Nelson had got to know the defendant during the evening and said Locke was “getting ready to fight”.

England lost the Euro 2020 clash on penalties after the match ended in a 1-1 draw after 90 minutes and extra time.

The member of staff tried to calm them down and get them to leave but they were still being abusive.

The worker was pushed by Locke and he and two other members of staff tried to restrain the offender.

Locke spat at the worker who had been concerned what might happen if they let him go.

Police were called and Locke was arrested and taken to a cell where he was found by officers to be spitting and kicking.

Locke, of Fairview Road, North Walsham, appeared at court on Monday (August 16) when he admitted common assault and criminal damage on July 11 this year.

James Landells, mitigating, said Locke had written a note to magistrates explaining how remorseful he was.

He said he knew his behaviour was unacceptable and he was ashamed by it.

Mr Landells said it was out of character for Locke who was still a young man with no previous convictions or court appearances.

Magistrates, who gave Locke credit for his guilty plea and took into consideration what Mr Landells had said, ordered Locke to pay £100 compensation to the victim.

Locke was also ordered to pay £213 compensation to Norfolk Police and was also ordered to pay £105 costs.