Man in homeless hostel attacked resident with bread knife

Published: 12:15 PM May 25, 2021 Updated: 12:59 PM May 25, 2021

Russell Folkes got suspended sentence for assault when he appeared at Norwich Crown Court

A man living in a Norwich hostel for the homeless assaulted another resident after coming at him with a bread knife, a court heard.

Russell Folkes, 47, and the victim had both been drinking when they became involved in a dispute and Folkes caused a cut to the hand of the victim after he grabbed the blade, Norwich Crown Court heard.

Oliver Haswell, prosecuting, said Folkes planned to use the bread knife only to intimidate the victim, who was at at hostel on Bishopbridge.

He said the cut was caused to the crease of the hand after the victim grabbed the blade of the knife.

He said that Folkes had 30 convictions for 61 offences, which included convictions for violence.

Folkes, who appeared over a link from Norwich Prison, admitted causing actual bodily harm on September 19, 2020.

Judge Anthony Bate imposed a six-month jail term, suspended for 12 months, and ordered Folkes to do 150 hours unpaid work.

He said that Folkes had a long standing problem with alcohol.

"You and the complainant had been drinking before you came at the victim with a bread knife."

Andrew Thomson, defending, said when Folkes was in employment he could keep off alcohol.







