News Norwich City FC Things to do Business Property Lifestyle Subscribe
Eastern Daily Press > News > Crime

Man in homeless hostel attacked resident with bread knife

person

Christine Cunningham

Published: 12:15 PM May 25, 2021    Updated: 12:59 PM May 25, 2021
A Norwich Crown Court jury is considering verdicts in trial of man accused of being in a conspiracy

Russell Folkes got suspended sentence for assault when he appeared at Norwich Crown Court

A man living in a Norwich hostel for the homeless assaulted another resident after coming at him with a bread knife, a court heard.

Russell Folkes, 47, and the victim had both been drinking when they became involved in a dispute and Folkes caused a cut to the hand of the victim after he grabbed the blade, Norwich Crown Court heard.

Oliver Haswell, prosecuting, said Folkes planned to use the bread knife only to intimidate the victim, who was at at hostel on Bishopbridge.

He said the cut was caused to the crease of the hand after the victim grabbed the blade of the knife.

He said that Folkes had 30 convictions for 61 offences, which included convictions for violence.

Folkes, who appeared over a link from Norwich Prison, admitted causing actual bodily harm on September 19, 2020.

Judge Anthony Bate imposed a six-month jail term, suspended for 12 months, and ordered Folkes to do 150 hours unpaid work.

Most Read

  1. 1 A47 closure begins – with 16.5 mile diversion around Norwich
  2. 2 Royal Mail lorry crashes through wall into Norwich park
  3. 3 The most wanted men in Norfolk: have you seen these criminals?
  1. 4 Armed police called as man wields air rifle at pub
  2. 5 Man guilty of sex offences against vulnerable victim
  3. 6 13 curious places to visit in Norfolk - from shipwrecks to hidden crypts
  4. 7 Child in pushchair saw brothers' violent town centre attack
  5. 8 High school pupils sent home after Covid cases
  6. 9 Man found Norwich £10k Golden Ticket in 'the first bush I looked in'
  7. 10 Villagers 'under siege' from 'five-star' holiday park plan

He said that Folkes had a long standing problem with alcohol.

"You and the complainant had been drinking before you came at the victim with a bread knife." 

Andrew Thomson, defending, said  when Folkes was in employment he could keep off alcohol.



Norfolk

Become a Supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years. Our industry faces testing times, which is why we're asking for your support. Every contribution will help us continue to produce local journalism that makes a measurable difference to our community.

Become a Supporter

Don't Miss

Police officers were called to Spice Lounge on Wensum Street in Norwich on Friday evening (May 21).

Large police presence at Norwich Indian restaurant

Peter Walsh

Author Picture Icon
Traffic is moved off the A11 at Attleborough after a crash closed the road.

'It's chaos'- Long delays and diversions as A11 shut between Thetford...

Chris Bishop

Author Picture Icon
Police were spotted in Southcroft, Hethersett, on Saturday afternoon.

Norfolk Live | Updated

Several police and paramedic crews called to village

Daniel Moxon

Author Picture Icon
Police were spotted in Southcroft, Hethersett, on Saturday afternoon.

Emergency crews called to village after sudden death of man in 80s

Peter Walsh

Author Picture Icon