Leon Punchard has been jailed after admitting burglary, theft and driving while disqualified. - Credit: Norfolk Constabulary

A burglar was caught when his DNA was found all over a home he had raided and a car he stolen after he cut his hand, a court has heard.

Leon Punchard, 30, raided the property in Cringleford while the homeowners were away and stole a number of items, including a TV, Apple iPad, as well as the keys to a Nissan Qashqai and the vehicle itself.

King's Lynn Crown Court heard Punchard tried to give some of the items taken in the burglary, which happened sometime between December 16 and 29 last year, to his former partner so she could sell them. But she refused to take them and police were contacted.

Geoff Gelbert, prosecuting, said a lot of blood had been spilt during the raid while blood was also found on the wheel of the car that had been taken.

The court heard that when tested, it matched the defendant's DNA.

Punchard was unable to explain how he had sustained the injury to his hand or why he had been in the car itself.

Mr Gelbert said Punchard was uncooperative with police and told officers they were going to have to "work for their money".

Punchard, of no fixed address, appeared at court on Thursday (February 24) having previously admitted burglary, theft, driving while disqualified.

Sentencing Punchard to a total of 876 days in prison, Judge Anthony Bate said the defendant, who has 42 convictions for 90 offences, had an "unenviable record".

Judge Bate said he hoped when Punchard was released from this sentence he would not take part in the "self-destructive behaviour" that had seen him before the courts on this occasion.

Ian James, mitigating, said there had been "a deterioration in his mental health" prior to the offences which happened after he had turned to alcohol and was in the "depths of despair".

He said the defendant did not know how he came to be in the property he burgled.