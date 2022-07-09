News Norwich City FC Things to do Business Property Lifestyle Subscribe
Eastern Daily Press > News > Crime

Hairdresser accused of harassing rivals agrees to restraining order

Author Picture Icon

Simon Parkin

Published: 1:00 PM July 9, 2022
Hairdresser Paula Vika

Hairdresser Paula Vika pictured at the opening of her saloon in Ber Street in 2007 - Credit: Archant

An award-winning Norwich hairdresser accused of a four-month harassment campaign against a rival barbershop opposite her former salon has agreed to be subject of a restraining order.

Paula Vika, 47, opened the eponymous hair styling business on Ber Street in 2007 but her salon later shut.

In April she appeared before Norwich magistrates charged with harassment against barbers at Rival Hairstudio on the opposite side of Ber Street.

She was said to have broken bail conditions by attending the barbershop on numerous occasions and sending numerous text messages.

She was also accused of threatening a stylist at a hairdressers where she later worked.

Ms Vika, of Louise Close, Great Yarmouth, had denied both charges and had been due to stand trial on both last month.

It has now emerged that the charges have been discontinued and neither trial will go ahead.  

Most Read

  1. 1 House with indoor slide on sale for £875k viewed by Norwich City players
  2. 2 5 celebrities who have moved to Norfolk in recent years
  3. 3 Norfolk hotel owned by the same family for over 30 years is up for sale
  1. 4 'Unfeasible' 1,200pc rent hike threatens future of town's bowls club
  2. 5 Firefighters still checking on aftermath of house blaze in Norfolk village
  3. 6 Bomb squad called in after live WW1 explosive donated to charity shop
  4. 7 Ex-teachers 'throwing everything' at plans to revive historic village pub
  5. 8 'Emotional experience' as couple reopen swimming pool to the public
  6. 9 Are fewer ticket sales and higher prices the new normal for live events?
  7. 10 Multiple fire crews attend building blaze in Attleborough

Norwich Magistrates Court said it had been agreed by parties for the cases to be dealt with by “non-conviction restraining orders”.

Norwich News

Don't Miss

xxx_01_burleighguesthouse_hunstanton_jul22

Seaside Victorian B&B for sale near 'best beach in the east'

Grace Piercy

Author Picture Icon
The service station on the Fiveways roundabout on the A11 is up for sale

Suffolk Live News

A11 service station with Shell garage and McDonald's up for sale for £8m

Matthew Earth

Author Picture Icon
Car driver

DVLA issues urgent warning to drivers in UK

Owen Sennitt

Author Picture Icon
The Greene King is offering a free pint to people who share the surname of members of the England women's team

How to get a free pint in Norfolk just by having one of these 23 surnames

Sean Galea-Pace

Author Picture Icon