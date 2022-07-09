Hairdresser accused of harassing rivals agrees to restraining order

Hairdresser Paula Vika pictured at the opening of her saloon in Ber Street in 2007 - Credit: Archant

An award-winning Norwich hairdresser accused of a four-month harassment campaign against a rival barbershop opposite her former salon has agreed to be subject of a restraining order.

Paula Vika, 47, opened the eponymous hair styling business on Ber Street in 2007 but her salon later shut.

In April she appeared before Norwich magistrates charged with harassment against barbers at Rival Hairstudio on the opposite side of Ber Street.

She was said to have broken bail conditions by attending the barbershop on numerous occasions and sending numerous text messages.

She was also accused of threatening a stylist at a hairdressers where she later worked.

Ms Vika, of Louise Close, Great Yarmouth, had denied both charges and had been due to stand trial on both last month.

It has now emerged that the charges have been discontinued and neither trial will go ahead.

Norwich Magistrates Court said it had been agreed by parties for the cases to be dealt with by “non-conviction restraining orders”.