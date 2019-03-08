Norwich Talk Talk hacker to have re-trial after barrister falls ill

Norwich Crown Court. Photo: Adrian Judd copyright of Archant © 2010 01603 772434

A jury in the trial of a computer hacker accused of profiting from hacked data has been discharged after a defence barrister fell ill.

Elliott Gunton, 19, had been on trial at Norwich Crown Court after pleading not guilty to five counts including charges under the Computer Misuse Act 1990.

They include supplying profile user names and email accounts believing that they were likely to be used to commit or to assist in the commission of an offence.

Gunton, who was convicted of hacking TalkTalk when he was 16, is also charged with money laundering charges involving crypto currency.

He is also charged with breaching his sexual harm prevention order. Gunton has denied all charges.

Gunton, of Mounteney Close, Norwich, had gone on trial at the beginning of April but on Monday (April 8) the jury was discharged after defence barrister Matthew McNiff was taken ill.

A new trial, expected to last two weeks, has been re-listed for September 2 2019.