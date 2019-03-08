Norwich councillor arrested after supergluing himself in Extinction Rebellion protest

Jamie Osborn was arrested by police in the superglue incident but was dearrested later in the evening. Picture: Extinction Rebellion Norwich Archant

A Norwich councillor superglued himself to the street during the Extinction Rebellion protests, as nine people from the city were arrested.

Nine people from Norwich have been arrested in the Extinction Rebellion protests today. Picture: Extinction Rebellion Norwich Nine people from Norwich have been arrested in the Extinction Rebellion protests today. Picture: Extinction Rebellion Norwich

Green Party city councillor Jamie Osborn, 25, superglued his hand to a road in London as part of the Extinction Rebellion protests yesterday which are due to last two weeks in the capital.

A specialist team and police took 30 minutes to dissolve the superglue, which had been applied to make protestor's removal more difficult for officers, and arrested Mr Osborn along with four other participants from Norwich earlier in the evening.

Police spent 30 mintues trying to dissolve the superglue. Picture: Extinction Rebellion Norwich Police spent 30 mintues trying to dissolve the superglue. Picture: Extinction Rebellion Norwich

They were later dearrested by officers at around 8.30pm.

Mr Osborn said: "We are all still determined and determined to keep going, although a few of us are a bit tired. There was a good number of us willing to glue ourselves and stay stuck to the streets of London.

"It feels like we're winning. It seems the numbers are simply too high for police to deal with."

Two other people from Norwich were arrested at Whitehall at 11am in the morning and a further two were arrested near to the Her Majesty's Treasury on Horse Guards Road in the afternoon at around 4pm.

Other people arrested included Green Norwich city councillor Lesley Grahame as well as University of East Anglia professor and author Rebecca Stott.

Mr Osborn said morale was high among the protesters from Norwich, who came from a variety of backgrounds.

He added: "We have all been singing and chanting. There was even a parade earlier in the day with a giant octopus and, bizarrely, some kangaroos.

"Some of the officers were laughing and the majority of them were trying to suppress smiles."

While the first arrests of people from Norwich have been made, this is not the only brush with the police the activists have had since the protest began on Monday, October 7.

Officers have confiscated items which the protestors from Norwich had brought to the campaign including gazebos, oat milk and art equipment - although they have now been replaced with donations from other groups.

Mr Osborn also said police have been stopping and searching activists.

The protest, which has bought Westminster to a halt in the past three days, is calling on the government to take urgent action on climate change and wildlife losses.

Mr Osborn said he wants the government to declare a climate emergency and to reduce carbon emissions to net zero by 2025.

He added there were between 70-80 Norwich Extinction Rebellion protestors in the capital.

The city councillor said that some of them were planning on taking part in the day of action at London City Airport today.