Grandfather left beaten and brusied in 'terrifying' raid on home

David Hannant

Published: 10:18 AM September 7, 2021   
Peter Reynolds who had money and a wallet, amongst other things, stolen by three masked men who raid

A grandfather was left battered and bruised after three masked men forced their way into his home armed with machetes.

The horrific ordeal saw 73-year-old Peter Reynolds faced with the trio following an unexpected knock at the door at 6.30 in the morning.

And the retired shoe factory owner has been left severely out of pocket after the suspects made off with around £2,500 in cash, which he was saving for a holiday, and several cherished pieces of gold jewellery. 

Peter Reynolds, with his granddaughter Katie Aldus, who has his home broken into by three masked men

The trio completely emptied Mr Reynolds' home of all of his prized gold possessions, along with around £2,500 in cash he had been saving for a trip to Hemsby.

He said: "It was terrifying. I am now sore and bruised. If I had a gun I would have shot them all - it is horrible to say but it just feels like that would have been the only way I could have kept myself safe.

"When I was younger I could defend myself but I can't really do that anymore."

Among the items he claims were stolen were a 112g gold bracelet which he said was worth between £1,500 and £1,600 and another that was a gift from his wife.

Bruises on Paul Reynolds' arm which happened when three masked men raided his home. Picture: Daniell

He added: "I think I've been stitched up, because the three blokes seemed to know exactly what they were looking for.

"The whole thing has made me really nervous - I just near the window looking out and have had a camera put in my doorbell so I can see who it is before I open the door."

The whole ordeal was also witnessed by his 17-year-old granddaughter Katie, who was staying with him at the time.

She said: "It was awful, I haven't been eating properly since, I have not been able to sleep or go out anywhere and see my friends.

"Our whole family is just so angry about it."

Katie Aldus, Paul Reynolds granddaughter, who was forced to stay in the bedroom as three masked men

A Norfolk Constabulary spokesman said: "Police were called at 6:30am on Sunday August 29, to an address in Bignold Road, Norwich, to reports of a robbery.

"A man in his 50’s and a man in his 20’s were both arrested on suspicion of aggravated burglary and taken to Wymondham Police Station for questioning. They were later both released under investigation while enquiries continue."

