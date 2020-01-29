Search

Bad Santas to pay for repairs to Golden Triangle wall

PUBLISHED: 14:47 29 January 2020 | UPDATED: 15:08 29 January 2020

A group of bad Santas have agreed to pay for repairs to a wall they damaged in Norwich Photo: Getty Images/iStockphoto

evgenyatamanenko

A group of bad Santas have turned good by finally agreeing to pay for repairs to a Golden Triangle wall that they damaged during the festive season.

The scene after a group of men dressed up as Santa tried to pull down a Labour banner in Norwich. PIC: Emma Corlett.The scene after a group of men dressed up as Santa tried to pull down a Labour banner in Norwich. PIC: Emma Corlett.

Local residents saw red when the group of men, who were dressed in Father Christmas suits and hats, were spotted vandalising a Labour Party sign attached to a wall, which then collapsed at a property in Norwich.

The group initially denied any involvement in the damage when they were tracked down to a nearby pub by a neighbour who urged them to pay for repairs.

But now, the wall will be rebuilt in the coming weeks after the group were tracked down and agreed to pay for the damage following the incident on December 6.

The 46-year-old woman whose wall was damaged, but who wanted to remain anonymous, said she had hoped they would have agreed to have sorted out the damage sooner but was "glad they've owned up and paid up".

She said if they had been "decent enough to own up" at the time any police involvement could have been avoided.

She said: "It's taken police involvement. They've (the police) been amazing."

She said police tracked down one of those involved through CCTV and went to see him to talk about the incident.

The woman said: "He held his hands up and said he was involved.

"He said he would speak to his friends and they would pay up for it."

She has been quoted £650 for the work, which is what she has received from the culprits.

"I will get the wall replaced so it will be back to how it was."

The woman also thanked near neighbour Emma Corlett, a Norfolk county councillor, who saw what happened and pursued the culprits to a nearby pub before contacting police after they refused to own up and pay for the damage.

She said: "I didn't hear it so it's down to her we've got this outcome."

Ms Corlett had tweeted "the culprits paid several hundred pounds to my neighbour so that the wall can now be repaired".

A spokesman for Norfolk Police said: "The suspects have paid for the damage and the investigation has now been closed."

