Norwich fraudster given extra time to pay back £37,000 confiscated by the court

Nathan Jolly, who has been given extra time to repay money. Photo: Norfolk Constabulary Norfolk Constabulary

A Norwich fraudster who repeatedly conned shoppers with a garden furniture scam has been given a further three months to pay back £37,000.

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

Nathan Jolly, 24, set up multiple firms to sell garden furniture on the Gumtree website but left dozens of customers out of pocket when the furniture was never delivered, Norwich Crown Court heard.

Jolly, of Barnabas Court, Norwich, was jailed for 20 months in June 2017 after admitting fraud, and at a confiscation hearing in March this year was ordered to pay back £37,000, of which more than £21,000 will go to victims he conned.

Jolly was given three months to pay but at a further hearing at Norwich Crown Court, on Wednesday, he asked for an extension of an extra three months to come up with the cash.

The court heard the cash will be raised from Jolly's assets, which included savings and shares as well as items which could be sold to raise funds.

William Carter, prosecuting, said there was no objection to the order being extended until September 26.

You may also want to watch:

Judge Andrew Shaw granted the extension but warned: "If there is to be any further extension it will have to be in writing to the court and you will have to set out exceptional circumstances why you need more time."

At his sentencing hearing, the court heard how complaints by customers had been made to Action Fraud and police, which meant Jolly would shut down a firm only to start another one under a different name, and carry out the same fraud again.

Shoppers would find his websites selling cheap garden furniture through Gumtree, order and pay on his website.

Jolly set up a company called Bargain Basement and Bargains UK in 2015.

Police identified 30 victims, but while some customers were refunded through their PayPal accounts, others never got their money back.

While on bail for that fraud, Jolly set up another firm called Always Bargains, and from May to July 2016 customers again ordered furniture from his firm which did not appear. This time police found 22 victims.

Then in July 2016, he set up another business Stock Clearance UK, which carried out an identical fraud, and police identified 12 victims from that firm.