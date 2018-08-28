Man who absconded from Norwich prison found 170 miles away in Reading

James Cox, who absconded from Norwich prison, has been found in Reading. Picture: Norfolk Constabulary Norfolk Constabulary

A man who absconded from prison in Norwich was found nearly 170 miles away in Reading.

James Cox, 54, who is serving a sentence for fraud, absconded from open prison on Monday, December 3, after failing to return from a prearranged medical appointment.

He was detained by police in Reading, Berkshire, on Monday morning (December 10) and was taken back to prison.

Police would like to thank the public and the media for their help with this matter.