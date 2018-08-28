Search

Advanced search

Man who absconded from Norwich prison found 170 miles away in Reading

PUBLISHED: 11:18 11 December 2018 | UPDATED: 11:18 11 December 2018

James Cox, who absconded from Norwich prison, has been found in Reading. Picture: Norfolk Constabulary

James Cox, who absconded from Norwich prison, has been found in Reading. Picture: Norfolk Constabulary

Norfolk Constabulary

A man who absconded from prison in Norwich was found nearly 170 miles away in Reading.

James Cox, 54, who is serving a sentence for fraud, absconded from open prison on Monday, December 3, after failing to return from a prearranged medical appointment.

He was detained by police in Reading, Berkshire, on Monday morning (December 10) and was taken back to prison.

Police would like to thank the public and the media for their help with this matter.

Topic Tags:

Comments have been disabled on this article.

Most Read

Rush hour drivers facing long delays on A47

Drivers face long delays on A47 following crash,

Drink driver escaped girlfriend who attacked him with axe after UEA gig

King's Lynn Magistrates' Court, The Court House, College Lane, King's Lynn. Picture: Ian Burt.

Video WATCH: The moment a driver hits parked car and drives away

Piotr Brzozowski filmed a hit-and-run of his vehicle outside his home in Norwich. Picture: Piotr Brzozowski

Crash on A146 causes long delays in both directions

The East of England Ambulance Service were called to the scene. Picture: East of England Ambulance Service

Updated Man in his 20s dies after crashing Mercedes into tree

The B1332 Norwich Road at Hedenham, where a man in his 20s died after crashing into a tree.

Newsletter Sign Up

Sign up to the following newsletters:

Sign up to receive our regular email newsletter

Our Privacy Policy

Latest from the EDP

Video WATCH: Bus catches fire on A146 during morning commute

A bus caught fire on the A146 this morning. Photo: Kaye Nichols

City centre building evacuated amid fears about lift fire

Hundreds of people were evacuated from Norvic House, Chapelfield Road, while fire crews searched the building for fire. Photo: Bethany Wales

Drink driver escaped girlfriend who attacked him with axe after UEA gig

King's Lynn Magistrates' Court, The Court House, College Lane, King's Lynn. Picture: Ian Burt.

Video WATCH: The moment a driver hits parked car and drives away

Piotr Brzozowski filmed a hit-and-run of his vehicle outside his home in Norwich. Picture: Piotr Brzozowski

Scooter hire business plans to relocate from town to rural village

Scoots Hire is proposing to move from Dereham, to a former shop on the site of Yaxham Waters. Picture by Adrian Judd for EDP Emma Knights
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists
Partly Cloudy

Partly Cloudy

max temp: 7°C

min temp: 0°C

Five-day forecast

Listen to the latest weather forecast