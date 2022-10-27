Banned Norwich fan ‘failed to surrender passport before England match’

England's Harry Kane and Jude Bellingham react during the UEFA Nations League match at the Puskas Arena, Budapest - Credit: PA

A Norwich football supporter banned from attending matches has been charged with not surrendering his passport before an England match.

Samuel Burgess, 30, is accused of failing to comply with the requirements of his banning order by not handing in his passport ahead of England playing Hungary in in Budapest the UEFA Nations League on June 4 this year.

England were beaten 1-0, before losing the home fixture 10 days later 4-0, their worst home defeat in 94 years.

England's Jude Bellingham and team-mates look dejected after the final whistle in the UEFA Nations League match at the Puskas Arena, Budapest - Credit: PA

Appearing at Norwich Magistrates Court, Burgess, of Worcester Road, Norwich, entered no plea to the charge.

The case was adjourned until November 11 at the request of his defence to deter whether the CPS intended to proceed.

Earlier this month supporters subject to banning orders were told they have to surrender passports to police ahead of next month’s World Cup in Qatar.

The Home Office said those who failed to do so and who attempted to travel to the tournament could face six months in prison and an unlimited fine.

