A fight in Norwich during the coronavirus pandemic was described by police as being like something out of the Jerry Springer show. - Credit: Press Association picture

A 'scene of mayhem' in a city car park was likened to an episode of Jerry Springer by police officers who attended.

Four people, who were all known to each other, were involved in a dispute near to a gym in Copenhagen Way, off Aylsham Road, Norwich, during the coronavirus pandemic.

Copenhagen Way, just off Aylsham Road in Norwich. Picture: James Bass - Credit: Evening News © 2007

Norwich Crown Court heard a fight broke out during which a "knife was brandished" and a bike lock was also used on July 3 2020.

Christopher Wing, prosecuting, said police were called and described a "scene of mayhem" when they arrived at about 4.30pm.

He said one of the officers "likened it to an episode of Jerry Springer".

Kane Smith, 29, and Kelly Cocksedge, 41, had been on one side of the argument, with Naomi Daly, 42, and Gareth McDermott, 42, on the other.

Cocksedge, of William Kett Close, Norwich, and Daly, of Bethel Street, Norwich, pleaded guilty to public order offences while McDermott, of Catton Grove Road, Norwich, and Smith, of Goldwell Road, Norwich both admitted offences of affray.

All four defendants appeared at court at the end of last month to be sentenced having admitted their parts in this offence and a raft of other crimes.

Recorder John Hardy said if it had "happened at the height of the Roman Empire the crowds at the Colosseum would've cheered" and joined in and encouraged the participants to "kill one another",

But he said in a car park, in the 21st century "that kind of thing terrifies bystanders".

Smith and Cocksedge also admitted burglary and affray following an incident on March 7 last year.

Smith, who also admitted two separate offences of having a bladed article, was jailed for two years and Cocksedge was given six months' imprisonment suspended for six months.

Kane Smith who has been sentenced following a fight in Copenhagen Way, Norwich during the coronavirus pandemic. - Credit: Norfolk Constabulary

Daly, who also admitted a separate charge of assault by beating was given a total of six months imprisonment suspended for six months

McDermott, of Catton Grove Road, Norwich, was sentenced to a total of 15 months imprisonment.

Gareth McDermott who was sentenced following a fight in Copenhagen Way, Norwich during the coronavirus pandemic. - Credit: Norfolk Constabulary

Lynne Shirley, mitigating for Smith and Cocksedge, said iSmith he had served a "significant sentence" and was now drug free.

While for Cocksedge she said she had served a significant amount of time in custody but was now doing "incredibly well".

Ian James, for Daly, said she admitted the offences while Simon Gladwell, for McDermott, said he had already been in custody on remand for nine months.

