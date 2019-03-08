Father who spat in police officer's face winces as footage is shown to him in court

Norwich Magistrates Court. PICTURE: Jamie Honeywood Jamie Honeywood Archant Norwich Norfolk

A father hung his head in shame and frantically mopped his brow as his foul-mouthed rant at police officers was played back to him in court.

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

David Holmes, 48, of Murrells Court, Norwich, was arrested for being drunk and disorderly in the early hours of February 7, after an altercation saw him damage the wing mirror of a taxi on Rose Lane.

Holmes, formerly a scaffolder, attempted to resist his arrest and as officers restrained him he spat in the face of Piers Gordon-Brown. Once in the police van, he then continued to spit inside the vehicle.

Charged with assaulting an emergency worker, Holmes looked visibly shaken as footage of his drunken behaviour was shown to magistrates.

The father, who lives alone and has been signed off work since 2011 after suffering two heart attacks, used tissues to soak sweat from his brow and cringed as the video was shown.

In it, he could be heard verbally abusing the officer, including offensive comments about the policeman's mother.

You may also want to watch:

He was refused legal aid, however, Ian Fisher, speaking on behalf of Holmes, said: "For him, this has been like trial by humiliation. I do not think his reaction [to the footage] suggests he is in any way proud of his actions.

"His actions were not justified and he is rightly embarrassed."

Mr Fisher added that Holmes had initially not made a guilty plea because he could not fully remember the events of the evening - but entered one ahead of the hearing.

Jean Bonnick, chairman of the bench, said: "You are just as mortified by what we have seen as the rest of this court. However, this is no excuse."

Holmes was given a two-year conditional discharge, ordered to pay £200 in compensation to the officer, £125 to the taxi owner and cover the £100 cost of cleaning the police van.

Following the sentencing, Holmes turned to address the officers, who were sat in the public gallery.

He said: "I deeply apologise for my actions and am sorry that you had to see that [the footage]."