Young father tried to hide from police after drug-driving

PUBLISHED: 16:41 20 August 2019 | UPDATED: 16:42 20 August 2019

A generic prosecutor sign at court. Picture: ADRIAN JUDD

A generic prosecutor sign at court. Picture: ADRIAN JUDD

A single father tried to escape the police after being caught driving under the influence of drugs, a court has heard.

Lore Faircloth, 21, of Old Palace Road in Norwich, admitted two drug-driving offences as well as possession of the class A drug cocaine, at Norwich Magistrates' Court on August 20.

The court heard how the 21-year-old was stopped in a Vauxhall Corsa on Armes Street, Norwich, by police on February 4.

He was later stopped by the police at 11am on March 27 in the Cowgate area of Norwich while driving a Fiat Punto.

Roadside tests and blood tests revealed Faircloth had traces of cannabis in his system on February 4 and cocaine and cannabis on March 27. Both times the drug levels were above the legal limit.

Prosecuting, Wayne Ablett said: "On February 4, Faircloth was stopped while in a Vauxhall Corsa. He tried to walk away from officers and was located after a short foot chase. He was found hiding in a garden.

"He was stopped on March 27. As the officer approached the vehicle he could smell cannabis. A roadside test was positive for cannabis and cocaine."

Mr Ablett added that a large quantity of money was found on Faircloth on March 27 and after officers took him back to his home they discovered two clear sealed bags containing white powder.

Mitigating, Ralph Gillam, said Faircloth was a "recreational" cocaine and cannabis user but used the latter drug more regularly.

Mr Gillam said the young father had taken a "small amount" of drugs the night before he was stopped on March 27.

He added that Faircloth, who has two boys aged two and three, felt "persecuted by the police" as he claimed he was frequently stopped by them.

The court heard that since the March incident he has recorded two clean drug samples.

Mr Gillam added that Faircloth suffered with mental health, depression and anxiety.

He was the main carer of his boys as their mother, his ex-partner, had serious mental health problems.

The defence solicitor added Faircloth used his car to drive his children to nursery, as well as to his mother and mother of his ex-partner, for childcare.

Faircloth was disqualified from driving for 18 months and fined £105.

