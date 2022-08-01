Police forensic officers at the scene of a fatal stabbing, which saw other people injured, at Primrose Crescent in Thorpe St Andrew. - Credit: DENISE BRADLEY/Archant2021

A man fatally stabbed his neighbour after a "complete explosion" prompted by an inability to control himself as a result of delusional disorder, a court has heard.

Jamie Crosbie, 48, is accused of the murder of Dean Allsop, 41, in Primrose Crescent, Thorpe St Andrew, on April 14 last year.

Norwich Crown Court has heard Crosbie stabbed him 17 times after he became angry at the noise from a motorbike belonging to Mr Allsop’s son.

On Monday (August 1) afternoon Elizabeth Marsh QC, defending Crosbie, presented her closing speech to the jury.

She said there was “no doubt” that on April 14, 2021, Crosbie killed Mr Allsop and wounded his partner Louise Newell and her neighbour Kerryn Kray.

But she said that when he did so Crosbie was suffering from an “encapsulated delusional disorder” woven into which was Mr Allsop.

Miss Marsh said it was Crosbie’s delusion which was informing his conduct and his “inability to control himself”.

She said he had been “putting all his frustration into one place and that was Dean Allsop, fuelling the delusion that explodes shortly after”.

Miss Marsh described it as an “extreme burst of violent anger” which had been “the manifestation of his delusional disorder”.

The barrister said it was clear her client was disconnected from what he thought was occurring and what was actually happening.

She said that was demonstrated by his belief there was noise from the bikes of Mr Allsop and his son when in fact the machines had been turned off.

Miss Marsh said Mr Allsop had "thrown fuel on the fire" during the confrontation with Crosbie, by suggesting things which were not true, like telling police he had an injunction against the defendant who had also been bullying his family.

She said for Crosbie, who was normally quiet, the incident was “such extreme behaviour that it can only be explained by his mental illness”.

Crosbie, said Miss Marsh, was “silent throughout” after leaving his home and said “not a word” during the incident.

Miss Marsh said witnesses all commented on the defendant's eyes which were said to be “staring”, “fixed”, “in a trance” and “dead in the eyes”.

She said it had not been the behaviour of someone who was “rational or self-controlled”.

Jurors were told that it was quite clear "this was a long-standing disorder” which he did not volunteer to others and it was not until this year when he finally accepted he was mentally unwell.

After being arrested for Mr Allsop's murder, Miss Marsh said her client told officers “that’s a good thing” which was not something people might ordinarily say after being arrested for murder.

She said: “You might think he had a complete lack of insight.”

Miss Marsh said others had described Crosbie as “monosyllabic” who kept “himself to himself” and added it would have taken a lot for him to come out and confront someone.

She said Crosbie had displayed "an extreme reaction which can’t be explained by simple anger”.

Miss Marsh said the delusional disorder Crosbie was suffering from “incorporated Dean Allsop” and was "always there" or "always underneath" but required a trigger.

She said if it was provoked and prodded it explodes.

Miss Marsh added the jury May think this is what happened on April 14 last year and if so “Jamie Crosbie is not guilty of murder”.

Crosbie denies the murder of Mr Allsop.

He has also denied the attempted murder and wounding with intent of Ms Newell and Ms Kray.

The trial continues.

