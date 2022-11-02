A 2016 custody image of Seyi Ani-Agbaje who was jailed for 10 years in May for drugs offences - Credit: Norfolk Constabulary

A prisoner who ran a Norwich county lines drugs conspiracy from inside a prison cell has had an application to claw back ill-gotten gains withdrawn.

Seyi Ani-Agbaje was serving a sentence from HMP The Mount in Hertfordshire at the time he was co-ordinating a conspiracy to supply heroin and cocaine in Norwich between September 2019 and June 2020.

In May Ani-Agbaje, then 28, was jailed for 10 years, having admitted two counts of conspiracy to supply class A drugs and possession of a mobile phone in prison.

On Tuesday (November 1) a Proceeds of Crime Act (POCA) application to try and recover cash from the defendant, who is said to have no assets, was withdrawn at a hearing at Norwich Crown Court.

A POCA application against co-defendant Sofia El Yamani was also withdrawn.

In April El Yamani, then 24, was jailed for 12 years in April after being found guilty of conspiracy to supply heroin and cocaine as part of the enterprise.