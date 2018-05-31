Norwich drugs case adjourned to allow analysis of Kinder egg

A woman who has admitted supplying cocaine has had her sentencing hearing adjourned in order for the Kinder egg that was found on her when she was arrested to be analysed to see if it contained drugs.

Sonia Fox, 36, appeared at Norwich Crown Court via videolink from Peterborough Prison having been charged with having a controlled drug of Class A, namely cocaine, with intent on February 27 this year.

Fox, of Eleanor Road, Norwich, admitted the offence when she appeared on Friday (April 17).

Chris Youell, prosecuting, said when Fox was arrested she had a Kinder egg on her which “appeared to have some drugs in it” although they had not yet had the analysis back on it.

Mr Youell said it would take up to 28 days for the analysis to be completed which might yet give rise to new charges being brought against the defendant.

The case was adjourned until May 15.