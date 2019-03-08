Dealer caught with £2,000 of crack and heroin in his pants

Emidi Vanueli was jailed for two years for drug dealing. Picture: Norfolk Police Archant

A drug dealer was caught with more than £2,000 of heroin and crack in his pants after "acting suspiciously in some trees".

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

Emidi Vanueli was seen by officers from the Norwich neighbourhood policing team in a wooded area at Anderson's Meadow, off Havers Road, at around 3pm on September 11.

You may also want to watch:

Police searched the 23-year-old and found heroin and crack cocaine, valued at around £2,130, stashed in his underwear.

Vanueli, of Holls Lane, appeared at Norwich Crown Court today after admitting possession of heroin and crack with intent to supply.

He was jailed for two years.

Sergeant Tony Lester said: "We will not tolerate drug dealing in the city. "This sentence should reassure the people of Norwich that the neighbourhood policing team will respond robustly to suspicious activity and remains committed to targeting those involved in illegal drug activity."