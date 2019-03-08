Search

Advanced search

Dealer caught with £2,000 of crack and heroin in his pants

PUBLISHED: 14:12 07 November 2019 | UPDATED: 14:25 07 November 2019

Emidi Vanueli was jailed for two years for drug dealing. Picture: Norfolk Police

Emidi Vanueli was jailed for two years for drug dealing. Picture: Norfolk Police

Archant

A drug dealer was caught with more than £2,000 of heroin and crack in his pants after "acting suspiciously in some trees".

Emidi Vanueli was seen by officers from the Norwich neighbourhood policing team in a wooded area at Anderson's Meadow, off Havers Road, at around 3pm on September 11.

You may also want to watch:

Police searched the 23-year-old and found heroin and crack cocaine, valued at around £2,130, stashed in his underwear.

Vanueli, of Holls Lane, appeared at Norwich Crown Court today after admitting possession of heroin and crack with intent to supply.

He was jailed for two years.

Sergeant Tony Lester said: "We will not tolerate drug dealing in the city. "This sentence should reassure the people of Norwich that the neighbourhood policing team will respond robustly to suspicious activity and remains committed to targeting those involved in illegal drug activity."

Most Read

Man died after medic looked at wrong scan

Luke Allard. Picture: Bethanie Eaglen-Smith

11 of the best Christmas markets coming to Norfolk

These are some of the best Christmas markets coming to Norfolk Credit: Getty Images

‘Appalling’ woman pointed security camera into her neighbours’ home

Anne Egglestone, who has been jailed for two years Picture: Norfolk Police

Nick Conrad chosen as Conservative candidate in Broadland

Former BBC Radio Norfolk presenter Nick Conrad wants to be the Conservative candidate for Broadland in the general election. Pic: Nick Butcher.

Large queues expected as new H&M opens

The new H&M which opens in King's Lynn on Thursday, November 7 Picture: Chris Bishop

Comments have been disabled on this article.

Most Read

EastEnders’ Phil Mitchell spotted at seafood restaurant

Steve McFadden, who plays Phil Mitchell in EastEnders, was spotted in Wells-next-the-Sea where he visited Wells Crab House. Picture: Victoria Pertusa/PA

Police cordon in place on busy Norwich road

Police on Dereham Road in Norwich following an incident. Picture Facebook/RussellStCommunityAreaResident'sAssociatioCommittee

Two men stabbed in fight outside shop

Two men were stabbed after a fight broke out near the Norwich Shopper off Dereham Road. PIcture: Dominic Gilbert

Large queues expected as new H&M opens

The new H&M which opens in King's Lynn on Thursday, November 7 Picture: Chris Bishop

Teen killed in crash on A47

A teen was killed in a crash on the A47 at Swaffham. Picture Google.

Latest from the Eastern Daily Press

Cafe Britannia owner collapses with debts of more than £600,000

Cafe Britannia was owned by Britannia Enterprises which has fallen into liquidation. Picture: Archant

Full scale of Norwich sinkhole revealed

Supervisor Ollie Bell next to the Earlham Road sinkhole in Norwich which appeared on November 6, 2019. Picture: Sophie Wyllie

New shop to open in Gentleman’s Walk

The unit that was formerly hand-made cosmetic firm Lush is to become a new shop, opening later this month. Lush relocated last year into Chapelfield. Pic: Archant

People power prompts a rethink on speed limit of ‘dangerous’ road in village

Norfolk County Council has responsed to fears over the speed limit on Norwich Road near Salhouse. Picture: Google Maps

TEAM NEWS: Major double injury boost for Canaries

Christoph Zimmermann was able to join in part of this week's training after his ligament injury Picture: Paul Chesterton/Focus Images
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists