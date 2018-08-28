Dealer caught with £12,000 of crack cocaine and heroin hidden in Gucci manbag

Marcel Osei-Ababio was jailed for 5years 6 months.

A drug dealer was caught red-handed trying to leave a flat in Norwich with £12,000 of heroin and crack cocaine hidden in a Gucci manbag.

Mark Eastoll was jailed for 28 months.

Marcel Osei-Ababio, 32, was arrested as he was leaving an address in Old Palace Road, which he had been using as a supply base for the drugs, which he brought from London, Norwich Crown Court heard.

Chris Youell, prosecuting, said that the father of five also had £2,655 in cash on him and two mobile phones, in the Gucci manbag.

Mr Youell said that officers went to the address after earlier arresting flat owner Mark Eastoll, 38, who had been acting as a runner, and he was found with crack cocaine with a street value of about £400.

The officers arrived at the flat just in time to catch Osei-Ababio attempting to leave the property.

Eastoll, of Old Palace Road, Norwich, admitted possession of crack cocaine with intent to supply on October 2 this year.

Osei-Ababio, from London, admitted possession of heroin and cocaine with intent to supply and possession of criminal property on the same date.

The court heard that this was the third drugs supply conviction for Osei-Ababio, who was jailed for five-and-a-half-years and Eastoll was jailed for 27 months.

Sentencing them, Judge Katharine Moore told Osei-Ababio: “You were running a supply base and using Eastoll as a runner. You held the bulk of the drugs. They were of high value and not yet sub-divided into street deals.”

She said that Eastoll was in a different category: “You are a local man who it rather seems has been brought low through addiction.”

She added: “You were not a leading light of this operation that had been established at your home.”

David Langwallner, for Osei-Ababio, said he had drug issues but while on remand was making good use of his time and attending courses.

David Stewart, for Eastoll said he was being used as a runner and was to get heroin in return.

He said that Eastoll had no previous drugs convictions.

He said Eastoll was a well-educated man but an accident left him unable to work and he fell into depression.