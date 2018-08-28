Search

Advanced search

Drugs and cash seized in Norwich arrests

PUBLISHED: 07:53 04 January 2019 | UPDATED: 07:53 04 January 2019

Police have dealt with a spate of burglaries in the last two weeks. Picture: Denise Bradley

Police have dealt with a spate of burglaries in the last two weeks. Picture: Denise Bradley

Archant

Three more people were arrested last night in connection with supplying drugs as the police crackdown on county lines dealing continues.

Cash seized as three arrested in connection with drug supplying in Mile Cross, Norwich. Photo: Norwich PoliceCash seized as three arrested in connection with drug supplying in Mile Cross, Norwich. Photo: Norwich Police

The arrests happened in the Mile Cross area of Norwich on Thursday evening and police said they a wad of cash and stash of heroine were also seized.

The raid was part of the county-wide Operation Gravity, launched last year to target drug dealing and drug-related violence in Norfolk.

Topic Tags:

Most Read

Man in his 30s killed in New Year’s Eve crash on A140

A crash on New Year's Eve shut the A140 near Long Stratton. Pic: Simon Parkin.

‘The most distressing part is how it hardens you’ - Community’s anger after scaffolder dies in crash at accident blackspot

The junction of the A140 and Church Lane, near to where a fatal crash occurred on New Years Eve. Picture: Conor Matchett

Man found dead at community centre car park

A body of a man was found at Hellesdon Community Centre car park. Picture: Submitted

Bricks thrown through windscreens as vandals target 22 cars in one night

A damaged Toyota C-HR on Westwood Avenue. Kayleigh Baker

First glimpse of what Norfolk’s newest Wetherspoons will look like

Intitial interior designs for the new Wetherspoons pub that is being built on the site of the King's Head car park next to Diss Mere. Picture: Wetherspoons

Most Read

Revellers lose 551 items on tube on New Year’s Eve, with Stratford station third worst culprit

New Year's Eve is one of the worst nights for leaving possessions behind on the tube. Picture: Bikeworldtravel

Renewed appeals to find missing mum who disappeared with just her phone and £3 eight months ago

Mary Jane Mustafa went missing in Custom House in May. Picture: Family handout

Body found in search for missing West Ham fan Jack Morrad

Police have found a body in the search for Jack Morrad. Picture: Essex Police

Appeal to find women wanted in connection with theft of £2,000 of accessories from Westfield

Suspect three. Picture: Met Police

CCTV footage of missing West Ham fan released as police plan to drain lake

#includeImage($article, 225)

Latest from the Eastern Daily Press

Police search for stabbing victim who fled scene of assault

Officers were called shortly to the Goodman Square area at around 5pm on Thursday following reports a person had been stabbed. Picture: Staff

Tim Krul is the man for City over promotion run-in

Tim Krul had a vital role in the 1-1 draw at Brentford Picture: Paul Chesterton/Focus Images Ltd

Running column: Where would running be without the wonder of parkrun, asks Mark Armstrong?

Action from Thetford parkrun on New Year's Day. Photo: Geoffrey Herschell

Single mum caught almost four times drink-drive limit on A47 on Boxing Day escapes jail

Norwich Magistrates Court. Picture: Denise Bradley

Meet the donkeys put on a New Year diet because of overly generous dog walkers

Trevor Austin and Kara Barber�s three donkeys have been put on a strict post-Christmas diet after being overfed by dog walkers over the festive period. PICTURE: Jamie Honeywood
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists