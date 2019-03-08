Search

Woman who crashed ‘repeatedly’ while trying to exit parking space could be banned from roads

PUBLISHED: 16:39 01 April 2019

Norwich Magistrates Court. PICTURE: Jamie Honeywood

Norwich Magistrates Court. PICTURE: Jamie Honeywood

Jamie Honeywood Archant Norwich Norfolk

A woman who repeatedly struck two parked vehicles as she tried to move out of a parking space could be disqualified from driving.

Julie Rickards, 48, had been attempting to manoeuvre from a car parking space when she “repeatedly” struck a Vauxhall Corsa and Mercedes Sprinter van in the car park at Longmead, off Long John Hill, Norwich.

Mel Read, prosecuting at Norwich Magistrates Court, said it happened after 8.30pm on September 14 last year.

She said Rickards “collided repeatedly with other parked vehicles” as she tried to get her Vauxhall Vectra car out of the car park.

The court heard two vehicles sustained damage and scratches to the bodywork and cracked bumpers in the incident.

Rickards, of Longmead, Norwich, has been charged with driving without due care and attention on September 14 last year.

She has also been charged with failing to stop following an accident, on the same date, and failing to report the accident, also on the same date.

Rickards did not appear in court on Monday (April 1) but was found guilty of all three offences in her absence.

The case has been adjourned until June 17 so magistrates can consider disqualification from driving.

