Drink-driver wanted to get away from girlfriend after an argument, court hears

Cameron Davidson was caught drink-driving at Pitt Street, Norwich. Picture: Archant Archant

A drink-driver had been trying to escape his girlfriend after an argument, a court has heard.

At Norwich Magistrates’ Court on Tuesday, Cameron Davidson, 19, of Hunter Road, Norwich, pleaded guilty to drink-driving.

The court heard he had been out with his girlfriend for a meal and drinks which ended with an argument.

In order to get away from her and let the situation cool down, he attempted to order a taxi but after no luck he decided to drive home.

Prosecutor Victoria Bastock said police witnessed Davidson driving with no lights on in Pitt Street, as well as weaving from side to side and driving through a red light.

A breath test revealed he had 83mcg of alcohol in 100ml of breath. The legal limit is 35mcg.

Davidson, of previous good character, was banned from driving for 20 months and fined £120, with £85 court costs and a £30 victim surcharge.