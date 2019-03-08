Driver found slumped in own vomit on A47 slip road fined £500

The court heard Macleay was found by police at around 3.30am on March 2 on the A47 exit at Thickthorn Roundabout. Picture: ANTONY KELLY Archant Norfolk 2016

A man has been handed a £600 court bill after he was found asleep in his own vomit in a car parked on the A47 slip road in Norwich.

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

Murdo Macleay, 41, of Birch Road, Hethersett, pleaded guilty to drink-driving when he appeared in Norwich Magistrates’ Court on Tuesday.

The court heard Macleay was found by police at around 3.30am on March 2 on the A47 exit at Thickthorn Roundabout where he was slumped in his parked car on the slip road with vomit running down his door.

A breath test found he had 49 mcg of alcohol in 100 ml of breath. The legal limit is 35 mcg.

In police interview, Macleay said he had been drinking in Beccles and later went to a club in Norwich city centre.

He was driving home when he felt unwell so he stopped the car to throw up.

Claire Edgeler, mitigating for Macleay, said: “He is absolutely horrified and mortified by his behaviour and it has caused him great anxiety.”

She added: “This is his first and only offence.”

Macleay was banned from driving for 12 months and fined £500. He was ordered to pay £85 courts costs and £50 victim surcharge.