Drink driver found asleep in road after crashing his brother's moped

Published: 11:40 AM May 24, 2021

David Skipper (in blue jacket) leaving Norwich Magistrates Court after admitting drink driving on a scooter. - Credit: Peter Walsh, Archant Norfolk

A man has admitted drink driving after he fell off a scooter he borrowed from his brother and fell asleep in the road, a court has heard.

David Skipper, 55, had taken his brother's Yamaha moped out for a ride in Norwich but crashed in Gresham Road, off Bignold Road.

Norwich Magistrates Court heard a man living on the road heard a bang and went outside to have a look.

The man then saw the defendant lying on the floor in the road next to the bike.

Michael Devaney, prosecuting, said the man called 999 after he found Skipper on the road sleeping next to the bike.

The defendant did not reply at the time but "he did say he had been drinking when he got to his feet".

Skipper failed a roadside breath test, later providing a reading of 59mcgs of alcohol in 100mls of breath.

The legal limit is 35.

Skipper, of Lavengro Road, Norwich, appeared before city magistrates on Monday (May 24) when he admitted drinking above the limit on March 2 this year.

He also admitted driving otherwise in accordance with a licence and without third party insurance on the same date.

Richard Mann, mitigating, said the offence was "almost comical".

He said: "He fell off and fell asleep in the road."

Mr Mann said Skipper had given up drinking but started again before he "borrowed his brother's bike".

He told the court the defendant, who does not read and write very well, lived "a very simple life".

He lives with his 75-year-old partner for whom he acts as her full-time carer.

Mr Mann said that when he told Skipper he was going to be disqualified the defendant replied "good".

Skipper was disqualified from driving for 16 months.

He was also fined £240, ordered to pay £105 costs and must also pay a £34 victim surcharge.