All lines of enquiry ‘exhausted’ after men stabbed in city brawl
PUBLISHED: 11:05 01 June 2020 | UPDATED: 11:05 01 June 2020
All lines of enquiry have been exhausted in an investigation which was launched after two men were stabbed during a daylight brawl in Norwich more than six months ago.
The men were taken to the Norfolk and Norwich University Hospital after being stabbed following a fight which broke out near to the Norwich Shopper, in Dereham Road.
One of the men was stabbed in the torso and the other one in the head.
They were taken to hospital after calling for help at a bus stop in Dereham Road.
An investigation was launched following the attack, which happened just before 1.30pm on Tuesday, November 5 2019.
But a police spokesman said “all lines of enquiry have been exhausted”, adding “we will consider any new evidence or investigative opportunities that come to light”.
Information to DS Alison Clabon on 101 quoting crime reference: 36/77622/19.
