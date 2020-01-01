All lines of enquiry ‘exhausted’ after men stabbed in city brawl

Two people have been seriously injured after a stabbing on Dereham Road. Picture: Dominic Gilbert Archant

All lines of enquiry have been exhausted in an investigation which was launched after two men were stabbed during a daylight brawl in Norwich more than six months ago.

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

Two men were stabbed after a fight broke out near the Norwich Shopper off Dereham Road. PIcture: Dominic Gilbert Two men were stabbed after a fight broke out near the Norwich Shopper off Dereham Road. PIcture: Dominic Gilbert

The men were taken to the Norfolk and Norwich University Hospital after being stabbed following a fight which broke out near to the Norwich Shopper, in Dereham Road.

One of the men was stabbed in the torso and the other one in the head.

You may also want to watch:

They were taken to hospital after calling for help at a bus stop in Dereham Road.

An investigation was launched following the attack, which happened just before 1.30pm on Tuesday, November 5 2019.

But a police spokesman said “all lines of enquiry have been exhausted”, adding “we will consider any new evidence or investigative opportunities that come to light”.

Information to DS Alison Clabon on 101 quoting crime reference: 36/77622/19.