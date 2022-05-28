Couple accused of breaching ‘dog Asbo’ over barking whippets

A couple have been accused of breaching criminal behaviour orders limiting the number of dogs they can keep at home.

Michael and Irene Gant, 79 and 77, of Weston Road, Norwich, were convicted over their dogs, which posed a noise nuisance to neighbours.

The animals were recorded barking 750 times in just 55 minutes on one evening alone.

The couple were handed three-year criminal orders in December 2020, limiting them to keeping just four of their whippets at a time and not breeding puppies at home.

But both are now accused of breaching the order by having more than four dogs on their property on three separate occasions.

Mr Gant is also accused of not allowing a council public protection officer to carry out an inspection, in breach of the order, on September 21 last year.

Appearing at Norwich Magistrates Court both were given unconditional bail to stand trial on July 28.