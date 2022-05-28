News Norwich City FC Things to do Business Property Lifestyle Subscribe
Eastern Daily Press > News > Crime

Couple accused of breaching ‘dog Asbo’ over barking whippets

Author Picture Icon

Simon Parkin

Published: 8:15 AM May 28, 2022
Michael and Irene Gant leaving court in 2020.

Michael and Irene Gant leaving court in 2020. - Credit: Archant

A couple have been accused of breaching criminal behaviour orders limiting the number of dogs they can keep at home.

Michael and Irene Gant, 79 and 77, of Weston Road, Norwich, were convicted over their dogs, which posed a noise nuisance to neighbours.

The animals were recorded barking 750 times in just 55 minutes on one evening alone.

The couple were handed three-year criminal orders in December 2020, limiting them to keeping just four of their whippets at a time and not breeding puppies at home.

But both are now accused of breaching the order by having more than four dogs on their property on three separate occasions.

Mr Gant is also accused of not allowing a council public protection officer to carry out an inspection, in breach of the order, on September 21 last year.

Appearing at Norwich Magistrates Court both were given unconditional bail to stand trial on July 28.

Norwich News

Don't Miss

A video of Jonah Handy of Mildenhall CC has gone viral on social media

Suffolk Live News | Video

WATCH: 'Unplayable' delivery from Suffolk bowler goes viral

Johnny Amos

Author Picture Icon
Mims Davies said Chancellor Rishi Sunak (pictured) is "agile" enough to navigate Britain through a cost-of-living crisis

Cost of Living

Every household in the UK to get £400 to help with rising energy bills

Casey Cooper-Fiske

Author Picture Icon
QEH

Man dies of collapsed lung after 'busy' hospital meant x-ray was missed

David Hannant

Author Picture Icon
Civil marriages are not resuming in Norfolk until July 25, despite the government allowing ceremonie

Farmer says cousin's wedding venue will bring 'criminal activity'

George Thompson, Local Democracy Reporter

Author Picture Icon