Search

Advanced search

Delivery driver with 14 penalty points on licence escapes ban

PUBLISHED: 15:19 16 December 2019 | UPDATED: 15:19 16 December 2019

Norwich Magistrates Court. PICTURE: Jamie Honeywood

Norwich Magistrates Court. PICTURE: Jamie Honeywood

Jamie Honeywood Archant Norwich Norfolk

A delivery driver has been spared a driving ban - despite having amassed more than a dozen penalty points on his licence.

Prashant Salgaonkar, 41, had eight points placed on his driving licence by magistrates on Monday for two separate driving offences committed while behind the wheel of a Mercedes Sprinter van.

On top of the six points he already had on his licence going into the hearing, this took him to 14 points in total, which potential disqualifications coming into play when a motorist has 12.

However, after the driver, who works for DPD, was able to convince magistrates of his excessive hardship, the bench spared him a ban.

Salgaonkar, of Walpole Gardens, Norwich, appeared before magistrates in Norwich to face a number of charges, including driving without due care and speeding.

You may also want to watch:

The charges related to two separate incidents - on March 6 and June 1 - in the same van, the latter of which saw Salgaonkar's vehicle crash into a Ford Focus and career off Stone Road in Yaxham and into a ditch.

Neal Carr, prosecuting, said how in the June crash the defendant had been approaching the bend at an inappropriate speed, causing him to collide with the Focus.

The previous incident, on March 6, said saw Salgaonker drive at 75mph on the A47 Southern Bypass.

Salgaonkar pleaded guilty to all but two charges before him, with those he denied not being held against him. However, he argued that a disqualification from driving would cause him excessive hardship.

He said: "I apologise for my mistake but if I lose my licence I will lose my job and I will lose my home. I drive around 75 miles a day working eight hours a day, six days a week."

Salgaonkar said his earnings provided the vast majority of income for his household, with a recent knee injury limiting his wife - who works as a housekeeper at the University of East Anglia - to just four hours of minimum wage work a week.

He was ordered to pay £595 to the courts and given eight penalty points.

Most Read

Trains to and from Norwich cancelled as Greater Anglia problems persist

Greater Anglia had promised most routes will be operating on Monday. Picture: HELEN BOTT

Outrage as seal pups die ‘due to human intervention’

One seal pup died after being abandoned by its mother after being surrounded by people, according to Friends of Horsey Seals. Picture: Friends of Horsey Seals.

Which Royal Family members will be coming to Norfolk for Christmas?

The Queen and Royal Family leaving the Christmas service at Sandringham Church Picture: Paul John Bayfield

Cyclist, 76, in critical condition after lorry crash

A man in his 70s remains in a critical condition after a crash with a lorry. Picture: EAAA

Mum and son ‘homeless’ for Christmas after noise wrangle in rented flat

Ben Turner and Gill Wilson with all their letters of complaint. Pic: Archant

Most Read

Trains to and from Norwich cancelled as Greater Anglia problems persist

Greater Anglia had promised most routes will be operating on Monday. Picture: HELEN BOTT

Outrage as seal pups die ‘due to human intervention’

One seal pup died after being abandoned by its mother after being surrounded by people, according to Friends of Horsey Seals. Picture: Friends of Horsey Seals.

Which Royal Family members will be coming to Norfolk for Christmas?

The Queen and Royal Family leaving the Christmas service at Sandringham Church Picture: Paul John Bayfield

Cyclist, 76, in critical condition after lorry crash

A man in his 70s remains in a critical condition after a crash with a lorry. Picture: EAAA

Mum and son ‘homeless’ for Christmas after noise wrangle in rented flat

Ben Turner and Gill Wilson with all their letters of complaint. Pic: Archant

Latest from the Eastern Daily Press

Mum and son ‘homeless’ for Christmas after noise wrangle in rented flat

Ben Turner and Gill Wilson with all their letters of complaint. Pic: Archant

Van driver crashed into parked car while trying to open box of Matchmakers

A van driver crashed into a parked car after trying to open a box of Matchmakers at the wheel. Picture: Archant

Driver who ‘stopped drinking at midnight’ caught over the limit nearly 12 hours later

A driver was stopped in Halesworth on Saturday night. PHOTO: Angela Sharpe

Cyclist, 76, in critical condition after lorry crash

A man in his 70s remains in a critical condition after a crash with a lorry. Picture: EAAA

Have your say on ‘important’ Heritage Action Zone document

Martin's Score in Lowestoft - one of the historic Scores in Lowestoft. Picture: East Suffolk Council
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists