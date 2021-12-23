Hermes delivery driver Eduard Zarioiu is facing sentence after admitting the theft of parcels. - Credit: Flickr/Project365

A Norwich delivery driver has admitted stealing Hermes parcels and will be sentenced after a trial involving his wife.

Eduard Zarioiu, 45, of Churchill Road, Norwich, was charged with theft of a significant number of packages from the delivery firm between August 31 and December 19 last year.

Zariou appeared at Norwich Crown Court on Thursday (December 23) when he admitted stealing a number of items. These included an electric scooter, coffee maker, vacuum cleaner, two boxes of trainers, a printer and 10 packages belonging to Hermes.

He also admitted a further charge of possessing criminal property knowing or believing it to be from criminal conduct, between January 9 2020 and December 19 2020. This charge relates to items of clothing, trainers, electrical goods, kitchen goods and power tools.

Zarioiu appeared in the dock alongside his wife Elena-Mirela Zarioiu, 39, also of Churchill Road, Norwich, who pleaded not guilty to possession of criminal property.

A trial in her case, expected to last two days, has been scheduled for June 13 next year.

Judge Anthony Bate warned the defendant she must attend the trial otherwise it could proceed in her absence.

In terms of Eduard Zarioiu, Judge Bate said: "The defendant will be back for sentence pending the outcome of his wife's trial."

He ordered a pre-sentence report to be carried out in his case.

Both defendants spoke though a Romanian interpreter at the hearing.

They were both granted bail.

Ian James appeared at the hearing for the prosecution and Nargees Choudhury appeared for both defendants in the case.