Man denies dangerous driving charges in Norwich
- Credit: Getty Images/iStockphoto
A man has denied driving dangerously along residential streets in Norwich.
Byron Turner, 36, of Chipperfield Road, Norwich, denied dangerous driving on September 18, last year, when he appeared at Norwich Crown Court on Friday.
The charge alleges he drove a Vauxhall car dangerously along roads including Sprowston Road, Silver Road, Lawson Road, Churchill Road, and Constitution Hill.
He also denied driving while disqualified on the same date.
The charge states that he drove a Vauxhall car on Sprowston Road while disqualified.
Judge Andrew Shaw adjourned the case for a trial, which will not be until later this year.
Judge Shaw said that the trial was expected to be heard some time around November 15, this year, but said it could not be given a fixed date.
He remanded Turner in custody.
John Morgans appeared at the hearing for Turner.