18-year-old woman accused of attempted murder due in court for trial

21 October, 2019 - 06:15
Norwich Crown Court. PICTURE: Jamie Honeywood

The trial of an 18-year-old woman accused of attempted murder is due to begin today (Monday).

Shanice Myers, of Proctors Close, King's Lynn, is accused of the attempted murder of Daniel Paul on May 5 this year.

She appeared at Norwich Crown Court on Friday, October 18 and entered a not guilty plea to the charge, and also denied a count of wounding with intent against the same victim on the same date.

Following the court appearance she was remanded in custody by Judge David Goodin until her trial, which is due to start today, Monday October 21, and is expected to last five days.

