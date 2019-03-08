Teenager admits to handling stolen Nintendo Switch
PUBLISHED: 12:59 05 June 2019 | UPDATED: 12:59 05 June 2019
A teenager has admitted handling stolen goods when he appeared at Norwich Crown Court.
Francisco Goncalves, 19, of King Street, Great Yarmouth, admitted handling a stolen Nintendo Switch and docking station on January 28, this year.
Lindsay Cox, prosecuting, said the plea was acceptable to the Crown.
Goncalves, was jointly charged with a 17-year-old boy, who cannot be named for legal reasons, who faces charges involving burglaries in Broadland and north Norwich.
The 17-year-old was not required to appear at the hearing but was represented by his lawyer David Stewart.
Judge Anthony Bate ordered a pre-sentence report and adjourned sentence until July 3.
