Teenager admits to handling stolen Nintendo Switch

Norwich Crown Court. Photo: Adrian Judd copyright of Archant © 2010 01603 772434

A teenager has admitted handling stolen goods when he appeared at Norwich Crown Court.

Francisco Goncalves, 19, of King Street, Great Yarmouth, admitted handling a stolen Nintendo Switch and docking station on January 28, this year.

Lindsay Cox, prosecuting, said the plea was acceptable to the Crown.

Goncalves, was jointly charged with a 17-year-old boy, who cannot be named for legal reasons, who faces charges involving burglaries in Broadland and north Norwich.

The 17-year-old was not required to appear at the hearing but was represented by his lawyer David Stewart.

Judge Anthony Bate ordered a pre-sentence report and adjourned sentence until July 3.